It was a busy holiday for the Greater Latrobe hockey team, but the IceCats left with the biggest gift of all the rest.
The IceCats defeated West Allegheny in a 4-3 overtime classic to capture the 24th annual Pa. Hockey Scholastic Showcase.
Greater Latrobe outlasted West Allegheny for the one-goal victory in the championship game after two 10-minute overtime periods and a shootout.
The IceCats went 5-0 in the tournament, scoring 33 goals for and only allowing eight against, as Alex Walker was named MVP of the tournament.
West Allegheny took a 3-0 lead in the championship game of the tournament, but the IceCats battled back. Peyton Myers and Walker pulled the IceCats within a goa,l and Ean Lamolinara tied the game in the third period, forcing the eventual overtime.
The teams played through the remainder of the third period and two 10-minute overtimes before a shootout decided the title.
Cole Ferri scored for the IceCats and Lane Ruffner scored the eventual winning goal.
Vinny Amatucci denied Kellen Rupnik to clinch the championship for the IceCats.
It was an impressive five-game run in three days for the IceCats, who started on Friday with a big 10-2 win against South Fayette. The IceCats toppled Carrick, 7-1, on Saturday, followed by a 6-1 victory against Shaler Area later in the day, leading to Sunday’s semifinal.
The IceCats routed division rival Penn-Trafford, 6-1, in the semifinal, leading to the comeback shootout win against West Allegheny for the championship.
Greater Latrobe, at a perfect 11-0, is the No. 1 team is Class AA at the midway point of the PIHL season. The IceCats have lopsided wins against South Fayette (8-0), Shaler Area (7-0), Penn-Trafford (7-2) and West Allegheny (7-0) during the regular season.
The IceCats are back in action Thursday, Jan. 16 (9:15 p.m.) against Penn-Trafford at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg. They have seven games remaining in the regular season.
Ferri is No. 2 in Class AA scoring with 18 goals and 32 points. His 18 goals are the best in Class AA.
Walker is No. 3 in Class AA scoring with nine goals and 30 points.
Amatucci and Greg Irons have combined for 11 wins in goal. Amatucci has a 0.40 goals-against average, a .980 save percentage and four shutouts while Irons carries a 1.33 goals-against average, a .932 save percentage and two shutouts.
Ruffner recently signed a tender agreement to play for Texas-based Wichita Falls in the North American Hockey League.
