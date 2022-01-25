Greater Latrobe is back to playing simple hockey — and it’s paying big dividends.
After ending a three-game losing streak last week, the IceCats picked up where they left off Monday night, using a late third-period goal to upend Montour, 2-1, in a PIHL Class 2A crossover game at Kirk S. Nevin Arena.
Greater Latrobe coach Josh Werner said it was a simple fix for his team to get back to its winning ways.
“We just tried to get back to (playing) simple hockey,” he said. “I think earlier in the year we were trying to do too much. We have a lot of kids that play amateurs so it’s tough to get everyone on the ice at the same time. We just got back to basics and fundamentals and the last two games it has been successful for us.”
On Monday, Greater Latrobe (7-7) returned to simple hockey, although it was frustrating at times throughout the game. The IceCats outshot Montour 29-10 through the first two periods and were dominating, but the score was tied 1-1.
Werner said it can certainly be frustrating to get multiple scoring opportunities and not be able to find the back of the goal.
“It can be tough,” he said. “We ran into a good goalie tonight; he was seeing beach balls out there. Guys get frustrated at times, but luckily we have good penalty killers, and we have a lot of guys who are able to grind, so fortunately we were able to get through tonight.”
The Greater Latrobe penalty kill was a huge key to Monday’s win. The IceCats committed seven penalties on the night but killed off six of them. The lone power play goal was the only goal of the night for Montour (3-9).
“I couldn’t be happier with our penalty kill,” Werner said. “I think we have one of the best penalty kills (in the league). We’ve taken a lot of penalties so unfortunately; we’ve had to practice it a lot. We were really happy with how we played defensively, especially on the (penalty) kill.”
The IceCats received a big night from goaltender Evan Jarvis as well. Jarvis faced 15 shots, making 14 saves.
“(Evan) played great tonight,” he said. “He hadn’t played in a couple games, and we got behind him tonight. He knew he was starting tonight, and he came in and played really well for us.”
The IceCats’ two goals on the night were scored by two of their top goal scorers. JD Robinson netted the first goal and Nik Manolakas scored what wound up being the game-winner.
Robinson is now tied for the team lead in goals with six, and Manolakas is third on the team with four goals.
“Those two are centerpieces to our locker room,” Werner said. “We have a lot of guys that are really starting to come into their own and are playing a lot better. We are almost a different team post-Christmas break than we were before Christmas. Guys like (JD and Nik) continue to produce, play hard nose hockey, and they continue to put the puck in the net.”
Montour controlled the first few minutes of the game. The Spartans tallied the first four shots of the game before Latrobe had one shot.
Montour continued their strong attack early in the first period. Greater Latrobe’s Ethan Allias picked up a tripping penalty with 5:46 remaining in the period, sending Montour on the power play.
Montour capitalized on that power play just over 30 seconds later as Aiden Moskovitz found the back of the net, giving the Spartans a 1-0 lead.
The IceCats controlled the rest of the period, outshooting the Spartans, 11-6, but were unable to score.
In the second period, it remained much of the same. Greater Latrobe kept up the pressure but were unable to find the back of the net in the first 11 minutes of the period.
After killing a couple of penalties, the IceCats brought the pressure once again in their offensive zone. That’s when Robinson found the back of the net, tying the game at 1-1 in the middle of the period, and that’s what the score remained heading into the second intermission. Peyton Myers picked up the assist on the goal.
In the third period, Greater Latrobe continued to be on the attack. Manolakas found the net about five minutes into the period to make it 2-1. The goal was assisted by Jason Markowsky.
The IceCats did not make the remaining 12 minutes easy on themselves, committing four penalties in that span. They, however, killed off all four Montour power plays.
Greater Latrobe is back in action at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 3 when it hosts Hempfield Area.
