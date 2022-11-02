Generating chances was not a problem for the Greater Latrobe hockey team in Tuesdays’ matchup against Penn-Trafford at the Palmer Imaging Arena. The IceCats produced 28 shots on goal, outpacing the Warriors by 10 shots. Greater Latrobe converted only one of those shots into a goal, however, while the Warriors proved more opportunistic in their 3-1 victory in PIHL Class AA play.
As a result, the IceCats suffered their second loss in a row, falling to 2-2-0. The Warriors, meanwhile, improved to 3-1-0, surpassing Greater Latrobe and moving into a tie for second place in the classification.
After scoring 13 goals through their first two tilts, the Cats were limited to one goal for the second game in a row, following a 5-1 defeat at home against Armstrong on Oct. 20.
“We created a lot of opportunities, but I think we didn’t capitalize on them,” lamented GL head coach Josh Werner.
Although Greater Latrobe produced nine shots in the opening period, it was the host Warriors who struck in the frame. Bryce Kropczynski displayed his skill on an outstanding individual effort, as he darted between a pair of GL players and ripped a shot past IceCats goalie Connor Keddie to stake PT to a 1-0 lead approximately 11 minutes into the first period.
Early in the second period, the Warriors added to their lead, as TJ Ferguson banged home a loose puck near in the crease after an initial save by Keddie.
Greater Latrobe had a response, though, as Louie Amatucci sent a shot towardsthe net that appeared to be heading wide, but ricocheted off a skate and into the net. Amatucci, a blueliner, scored his second goal of the season to pull the Cats within a goal, 2-1, with 10:32 left in the second period.
That was the only time that Greater Latrobe could beat Jackson Kerrigan, though, as the PT senior goalie thwarted the IceCats’ repeated chances. He posted 27 saves, including a strong showing in the third period, as GL outshot Penn-Trafford 11-4.
“He shut the door on us. We had opportunities to tie it and to put some pucks in, but he played a good game, and that happens,” Werner detailed.
Early in the third, the Warriors notched an insurance goal, as Chase Bonson sent a weak shot from the right point that floated past Keddie. That was plenty of offense for Kerrigan, who also drew the praise of his head coach, Chris Cerutti.
“I can’t say enough about Kerrigan in net. Tonight, he took over this game,” Cerutti stated.
Another factor that altered the contest was the absence of Greater Latrobe leading goal scorer Josh Coffee. The senior, who had four goals through the first three games, missed the tilt with a concussion.
“Not having Coffee definitely hurts us. He’s a big scoring threat,” Werner noted. “Who knows, maybe some of those opportunities we created tonight we buries.
“It’s next guy up,” Werner continued regarding Coffee’s absence. “This has given some opportunities to some other guys who may not normally get that opportunity on a powerplay or that extra ice time.”
In addition to Amatucci’s goal, Peyton Myers and Fletcher Harvey added assists, while Keddie made 15 saves in net.
Kropczynski paced the Warriors with a goal and an assist, while Ben Zierski, Damian Dynys, and Marco Ferracio also contributed helpers.
Despite the fifth loss in a row for the IceCats against Penn-Trafford, Werner still found positives from his team’s performance.
“I think there’s a few guys who really stepped up and played a good game,” he detailed. “Lou Amatucci played a strong game for us. He played a lot of minutes tonight. Peyton Myers, once again, he’s as consistent as it comes. He’s giving it his all every night. Same with Rocco Marino.”
Greater Latrobe returns to the ice on Nov. 10, as the IceCats welcome Mars Area to the Kirk Nevin Arena in Greensburg. Penn-Trafford, meanwhile, remains at home to play Meadville next Tuesday.
