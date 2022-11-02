Generating chances was not a problem for the Greater Latrobe hockey team in Tuesdays’ matchup against Penn-Trafford at the Palmer Imaging Arena. The IceCats produced 28 shots on goal, outpacing the Warriors by 10 shots. Greater Latrobe converted only one of those shots into a goal, however, while the Warriors proved more opportunistic in their 3-1 victory in PIHL Class AA play.

As a result, the IceCats suffered their second loss in a row, falling to 2-2-0. The Warriors, meanwhile, improved to 3-1-0, surpassing Greater Latrobe and moving into a tie for second place in the classification.

