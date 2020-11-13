The Greater Latrobe hockey team wasn’t able to complete the comeback this time.
Greater Latrobe rallied to victory in each of its first two games this season, but Hempfield Area was able to hold off the upstart IceCats for a 3-1 win during a PIHL Class AA regular season game played Thursday at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Greater Latrobe picked up a 3-2 come-from-behind victory during its season opener last week against Shaler Area. In that game, the IceCats scored three times on eight shots in the third period, as Greater Latrobe posted the one-goal victory despite Shaler Area holding a 20-11 advantage in shots.
Earlier this week, Greater Latrobe tied the game in the third period and won it in a shootout during a 5-4 victory against Montour. The IceCats fell behind 2-0 and 4-2 in that game, but battled back to even the score in the final 90 seconds of regulation and eventually win in a shootout.
Greater Latrobe won seven straight games dating back to the 2019-20 campaign, prior to Thursday’s loss against Hempfield Area. The IceCats’ final win of the 2019-20 season came against Hempfield Area, a 3-2 victory during the semifinals of the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup at Robert Morris University’s Island Sports Center Complex. That came one day before the league decided to postpone its end-of-season tournament because of the initial coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
The semifinal-round playoff victory against Hempfield Area in March sent Greater Latrobe to the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup championship game for the third time in eight seasons, and sixth time in 13 seasons overall. The veteran-laden IceCats were scheduled to meet Baldwin at the Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township before the varsity playoffs were suspended and later canceled because of COVID-19.
On Thursday, Hempfield Area gained a measure of revenge against the IceCats, who lost 10 seniors and nine of their top 11 point-getters from last season.
Hempfield Area improved to 3-0 this season and jumped into the top spot in the Class AA Southeast Division. Greater Latrobe fell to 2-1 overall, as the IceCats are just two points behind the Spartans, who have outscored the opposition 16-5 in three games. Franklin Regional and Penn-Trafford are behind the IceCats in the division, both with two points.
Greater Latrobe won its second division championship in three years last season, also capturing the title during the 2017-18 season. Prior to that, Greater Latrobe hadn’t won a division championship since the 2012-13 season, the last of a dominant streak of seven straight seasons with a division title. Greater Latrobe has won nine division titles in the last 14 years.
The IceCats will have a week off before they have an opportunity to rebound from Thursday’s loss. Greater Latrobe is back in action, 7:15 p.m., Monday, Nov. 23 against Thomas Jefferson at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg. There is a 90-person limit, including teams and personnel, inside the arena, according to the Kirk Nevin Arena website because of COVID-19 regulations. Thomas Jefferson is winless in two games this season, falling by one goal against Baldwin before an overtime setback against West Allegheny.
Hempfield Area jumped out to a 3-0 lead against Greater Latrobe on Thursday. The Spartans scored once in the first period and two more times in the second, carrying a three-goal lead into the third before the IceCats netted their lone goal of the contest.
Aiden Dunlap led Hempfield Area with a goal and an assist, while Nicholas Bruno and Maxwell Short also found the back of the net. Hunter Smiles produced two assists and Tristan Lloyd one helper. Goaltender Matthew Overdorff stopped 21 of 22 shots faced for the Spartans, who have three players — Dunlap, Bruno and Smiles — among the top six in Class AA scoring.
Alex Schall was the lone goal-scorer for Greater Latrobe, while Peyton Myers produced an assist on the tally, which came with six seconds remaining in the game.
Schall, who scored the game-winner against Hempfield Area during the Class AA semifinal in March, has four goals in three games this season. Myers also has four points — all assists — in four games, as the Greater Latrobe duo is among a grouping of 14 players with four points, all tied for 10th in Class AA scoring. Schall, who finished No. 11 in Class AA scoring last season, has points in 24 of his last 27 games with 24 goals and 44 points during that span.
Greater Latrobe goaltender Vinny Amatucci stopped 35 of 38 shots faced against Hempfield Area. Amatucci, a junior, who finished among the league leaders in goals-against average and save percentage last season, turned aside 18 of 20 shots during the IceCats’ season-opening win against Shaler Area.
Hempfield Area outshot Greater Latrobe 38-22 on Thursday. The IceCats have been outshot 104-61 in three games this season, an average of 35 allowed and 20 taken in those contests.
Hempfield Area peppered the IceCats through the first period, outshooting Greater Latrobe 16-5 in the opening 17 minutes. The Spartans managed just one goal though as Dunlap found the back of the net, from Smiles and Lloyd, with six seconds to play in the period.
Greater Latrobe held an 11-8 advantage in shots during the second period, but the Spartans added two more goals for a 3-0 lead. Short scored an even-strength goal at 12:35 of the period, while Bruno tallied from Smiles and Dunlap with 54 seconds to play before the intermission.
Hempfield Area piled on 14 additional shots in the third, but couldn’t increase its lead. Instead, Schall scored a late goal for Greater Latrobe from Myers, as the IceCats managed six shots in the period.
