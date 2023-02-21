For a team with a rich hockey tradition like Greater Latrobe, blowout losses have been few and far between.
In their seven previous defeats this season, the IceCats have not allowed more than five goals in a contest.
Monday’s matchup against Franklin Regional was the exception, however, as the host Panthers scored 10 unanswered goals, stunning Greater Latrobe 10-1 at the Palmer Imaging Arena in Delmont.
With the defeat, the IceCats fell to 11-7-1, putting them in danger of potentially opening the playoffs on the road in two weeks.
The playoff-bound Panthers, meanwhile, improved to 10-8-1, with 21 points.
Greater Latrobe still has one regular-season game remaining, but head coach Josh Werner believes that the lopsided loss exposed some of his team’s biggest flaws that need addressed before the postseason.
“I think it’s just lack of attention to details. We talked about everything that was going to happen and the way they played,” Werner stated.
“I personally don’t think I’ve ever been part of a game where we gave up 10 straight goals,” he continued. “We got some searching to do, and we need to make sure that we’re playing the right way consistently, and that’s where we’ve been lacking.”
Despite the final margin, the IceCats held a first-period lead, as Fletcher Harvey opened the scoring with his team-leading 16th goal of the campaign.
With 6:02 remaining in the first, Harvey banged in a rebound on a net scramble, with Nik Manolakos and Jacob Hannah earning assists.
That advantage was short-lived, though, as Dylan Morris was called for slashing two minutes later, which sent the Panthers to the power play. Just six seconds into the man advantage, FR leading scorer Matthew Knizner cashed in on a wrister from the right circle to make it 1-1.
Knizner struck again later in the frame, as the Cats committed a defensive-zone turnover, and Knizner scored from the slot to put the Panthers ahead 2-1.
“We came out well and scoring that first goal was huge, but we kind of let off the gas pedal a little bit and they just turned it up,” Werner said of the momentum swing.
Knizner completed the natural hat trick approximately six minutes into the second stanza, as Timothy Brickner created the play by forcing a turnover behind the GL net, and his pass found Knizner in the slot for a one-timer.
“They had the bounces going for them, and we had some bounced that just weren’t going our way,” Werner noted. “They took advantage of our mistakes, and good teams do that.”
The Panthers added to their lead with four more goals in the frame, as Brickner, Luke Lavrich, Jack Falkner, and Knizner pushed the advantage to 7-1.
Knizner capped his incredible performance early in the third period, as he scored his fifth goal of the contest, which enacted the running clock.
Liam Copeland and Max Williams also tallied for the Panthers to account for the final score.
In the triumph, Knizner totaled five goals and one assist, Lavrich compiled a goal and two helpers, and Brett Bowser and Maxwell Rutkowski each posted three assists.
Greater Latrobe starting goalie JM Krajc yielded five goals, while Connor Keddie also allowed five goals in relief.
The IceCats played without leading scorer Peyton Myers, who missed his first game of the season.
While his absence was not a deciding factor on Monday, his void on special teams loomed large, as the Cats allowed a power play goal, and also gave up a shorthanded tally.
“Not having Peyton hurts that aspect of it because he plays minutes for us on the power play and penalty kill,” said Werner.
Greater Latrobe will wrap up the regular season at home next Monday, as the IceCats will welcome South Fayette to the Kirk Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
While the Lions, who are one of the top teams in Class AA, will present another challenge for Greater Latrobe, the IceCats’ longtime coach hopes that his team will show the passion and fire that was absent against the Panthers.
“My anger days are gone, but the one thing that we talked about is anytime you step onto the ice, you need to ask yourself if you are giving 100% effort,” Werner detailed. “What we need to focus on in practice and games is just making sure we answer that question with ‘Yes, I’m giving 100%,’ and we’ll go from there.”
