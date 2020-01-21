The undefeated run has ended for the Greater Latrobe hockey team.
Hampton handed the visiting Greater Latrobe hockey team its first loss of the season, a 2-1 overtime defeat during a PIHL Class AA game Monday at Frozen Pond Arena in Valencia.
The IceCats won their first 12 games of the season — the majority of them by lopsided fashion before Monday’s overtime setback.
They remain 12-0-0-1-0 and continue to hold the top spot in the Southeast Division and all of Class AA. The IceCats have 25 points, seven more than Franklin Regional in the division and three better than unbeaten Baldwin, the No. 2 team behind Greater Latrobe in Class AA.
Greater Latrobe is back in action next Monday (6 p.m.) against division foe Franklin Regional at Center Ice Arena in Delmont. It’s the first of two matchups against their closest division rival with the second one taking place during the final game of the regular season on Feb. 24 at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg. The IceCats face Baldwin — the unbeaten No. 2 team in Class AA — on Jan. 30 at Ice Castle Arena in Castle Shannon.
Greater Latrobe steamrolled most of the competition through the first 12 games of the regular season.
The IceCats remain the top offensive and defensive team in Class AA with 77 goals for and 16 goals against. But the margin has been closer for the IceCats in the past five games.
Greater Latrobe won nine of its first 10 games in lopsided fashion, outscoring the opposition, 68-9, in 10 games, an average 7-1 margin. The IceCats won those nine games by four goals or more, including seven by six-plus goals with six shutouts.
In four of the last five games — throwing out a 7-0 rout of West Allegheny — the IceCats have outscored the opposition, 15-11. Two of the games were 6-4 victories — against Montour and Penn-Trafford — while another was a narrow 2-1 home win against Armstrong.
The lone setback came during Monday’s overtime defeat against Hampton.
The IceCats peppered Hampton (3-11) with 51 shots, but could only get one past goaltender Jake McGee, who ended with 50 saves.
Lane Ruffner scored the lone goal of the game for the IceCats. He continued a seven-game scoring streak with two goals and 10 assists during that span. Ruffner, who will play in Sunday’s PIHL All-Star game at Robert Morris University, recently signed a tender agreement to play for Texas-based Wichita Falls in the North American Hockey League, one of the top junior hockey leagues in the country.
Ruffner’s goal was the first of the game, which came 41 seconds into the second period.
But Hampton scored the final two goals of the game.
Adam Dembowski answered Ruffner’s score with a tally of his own, a power-play goal at 9:44 of the third period from Joey Pankowski.
Ethan Varley scored the game-winner for Hampton, an even-strength goal at 3:11 of the overtime period from Dembowski.
Dalton Lute and J.S. Florek had assists on the GL goal. Florek has points in nine of 13 games played this season.
Greg Irons stopped 11 of 13 shots faced against Hampton. Irons, who will also play in Sunday’s PIHL Class AA All-Star game, has allowed just 10 goals this season, stopping 121 of 131 shots for a 1.42 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage.
