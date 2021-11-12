The Greater Latrobe hockey team scored a much-needed victory.
Three different players scored, as the IceCats snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory against Indiana Area during a PIHL Class AA East Division game played Thursday at S&T Bank Arena in Indiana.
Greater Latrobe opened the season with back-to-back wins before enduring a three-game losing streak.
Greater Latrobe shut out Shaler Area to start the season and doubled up Hempfield Area during a pair of home games. But Penn-Trafford and Franklin Regional beat the IceCats, while Armstrong sunk Greater Latrobe in the final minute last week, as a one-goal loss continued a three-game losing streak. The IceCats, after winning their first two games, 9-3, combined, were outscored 13-3 during their three-game losing skid.
That ended on Thursday against Indiana Area.
J.D. Robinson, Rocco Marino and Jacob Hannah scored the goals against Indiana Area, while Nik Manolakos, Noah Guidos, Peyton Myers, Josh Coffee and Dylan Morris all provided assists. Evan Jarvis stopped 22 of 23 shots for a win in his first start this season.
Vince Belice scored the lone goal for Indiana Area, while Daniel McAulty and Korbin Wilson added assists. Jayden Learn stopped 19 of 22 shots in goal.
Greater Latrobe is back at .500 with a 3-3 overall record. That puts the IceCats fourth in the seven-team East Division. Winless Indiana Area fell to 0-4 overall. Unbeaten Armstrong (5-0) and Franklin Regional (4-0) lead the division, while Penn-Trafford (3-1) follows in third place, one spot ahead of Greater Latrobe.
Greater Latrobe will have two weeks off before a matchup with unbeaten Armstrong, set for 9:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29 at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg. Greater Latrobe battled with the unbeaten Riverhawks last week, but Armstrong scored in the final minute to escape with a one-goal win.
The upcoming tilt against Armstrong represents a four-game run of games, which will take place at Kirk Nevin. The IceCats will also play Mars Area, Indiana Area and Thomas Jefferson before closing out the 2021 calendar year at Meadville on Dec. 21.
Thursday’s game against Indiana Area was initially tied before the IceCats pulled away. Robinson had the lone tally of the first period from Myers and Coffee at 12:46.
Belice tied the game for Indiana Area 3:02 into the second, scored on the power play from Wilson and McAulty.
But the IceCats immediately responded. Hannah scored 1:16 after the Indiana Area power-play goal, an even strength tally from Manolakos that put the IceCats in front, 2-1, entering the third period.
Marino scored the lone goal of the third, an even-strength marker from Morris and Guidos, as the IceCats added all the insurance they needed at 6:54 of the period.
