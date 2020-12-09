With a mass exodus of talent from last season’s squad that reached the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup Championship, Greater Latrobe was expected to experience some growing pains this season.
During Tuesday’s 3-0 setback against Franklin Regional at Center Ice Arena in Delmont, however, youth and inexperience were not the only factors in the IceCats’ disappointing performance.
“We definitely need to grow,” Greater Latrobe head coach Josh Werner said. “But one thing we need to show a little more of is intensity and effort. I think we’ve been lacking that the past four games.”
“I think that’s something internally we need to work on and figure it out.”
In addition to their fifth straight loss, the IceCats also were on the wrong end of a shutout for the first time in more than six years. Shaler Area was the last team to shut out Greater Latrobe with a 3-0 victory against the IceCats’ on Oct. 30, 2014, Werner’s first year behind the bench.
The coach who Werner replaced, John Winebrenner, was on the opposite bench in guiding Franklin Regional to its first win in the past six matchups against Greater Latrobe. Winebrenner, who helped guide the IceCats to the 2013 Class AA Penguins Cup and Pennsylvania Cup State championships, is in his second season as the bench boss at Franklin Regional.
As a result of Tuesday’s outcome, Greater Latrobe fell to 2-4-1, and remains in last place in the Class AA Southeast Division with five points, while the Panthers pulled into a three-way tie with Hempfield Area and Penn-Trafford atop the division, with eight points.
Although Franklin Regional dominated play for the first half of Tuesday’s tilt, the Panthers were only ahead by a goal, 1-0. A power play tally with less than four minutes left in the second period gave Franklin Regional a needed insurance marker, though, and proved insurmountable for the IceCats, who lacked their trademark offensive firepower. Greater Latrobe was limited to just 20 shots, most of which were not in the high-scoring areas.
“We settled for some shots on the outside. We didn’t get in those dirty areas in front of the net,” Werner detailed.
Conversely, the Panthers fired 36 shots on net, frequently testing Greater Latrobe junior goaltender Vinny Amatucci.
Franklin Regional needed less than four minutes to gain the advantage in the opening period, as R.J. Kelly redirected a point shot from Roman Cicco past Amatucci. The Panthers also doubled up the IceCats in shots in the first period, 12-6.
That shot disparity continued to increase through the second period, but Amatucci kept Greater Latrobe within striking distance. A penalty against Greater Latrobe sophomore Reid West proved costly, though, as the Panthers struck with two seconds remaining on the man advantage when Chase Williams fired a wrist shot from the right circle just underneath the crossbar. The tally marked the team-leading sixth goal of the season for Williams, who plays for the Esmark Stars U16 team. Williams was also an All-Star for Franklin Regional last season.
“We got to get out there and challenge him a little more,” Werner said. “A player like Chase, you can’t give him time and space or he’ll make you pay.”
Prior to the contest, Werner said that his team’s work on the penalty kill would be crucial, as the IceCats surrendered three power play goals in their most recent defeat to Mars Area.
On the other side, Williams’ goal represented the first power play tally of the season for Franklin Regional. Earlier in the period, the Panthers failed to capitalize on a man advantage, but Winebrenner lauded his team’s effort on the second chance.
“We got a lot more puck movement and more shots and more traffic in front of Vinny,” Winebrenner said of Amatucci, who made 33 saves. “Latrobe’s got a tough goaltender there.”
Franklin Regional’s final goal came with 4:42 left in regulation, when the Panthers took advantage of a two-on-one rush. Matty Knizner received a feed from Luke Lavrich and finished on the backhand.
Franklin Regional senior goaltender Gunner Fulton made 20 saves, recording his first varsity shutout.
Although the season has not even reached the midway point, the IceCats face an uphill climb with only two teams earning playoff berths from each division.
“Already early in the season we have a lot of praying to do,” Werner said. “Obviously, we’re in a tough spot right now.”
Greater Latrobe is next scheduled to play on Dec. 17, a home game against division opponent Penn-Trafford at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg. Franklin Regional, meanwhile, is slated to welcome undefeated Baldwin to Center Ice Arena next Tuesday. However, the PIHL schedule has already included a myriad of postponements, and with more restrictions potentially on the horizon, the outlook has become a bit uncertain.
“Anytime we’re on the ice together, you gotta give 100%, because you never know this year when it’ll be your last,” Werner said of his message to the IceCats.
