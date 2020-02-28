The field has been set for the upcoming PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup playoffs.
The Greater Latrobe hockey team will host Armstrong during a quarterfinal-round game in the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup playoffs on Monday, 7:15 p.m. at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Greater Latrobe finished as the No. 2 overall seed in Class AA and the Southeast Division champion.
Greater Latrobe won its second division championship in three years, also capturing the title during the 2017-18 season. Prior to that, GL hadn’t won a division championship since the 2012-13 season, the last of a dominant streak of seven straight seasons with a division title. Greater Latrobe has won nine division titles in the last 14 years.
The IceCats lost just two games this season, one in regulation and another in overtime. The IceCats suffered a 5-3 setback against No. 1-ranked Baldwin at Ice Castle Arena in Castle Shannon on Jan. 30. And they were also dealt a 2-1 overtime loss against non-playoff qualifier Hampton at Frozen Pond Arena in Valencia on Jan. 20, a game in which the IceCats held a 51-13 advantage in shots.
The IceCats defeated Armstrong in the only regular-season meeting between the two teams, 2-1, on Dec. 16 at Kirk Nevin.
In that game, Colten McCutcheon and Jarred Stein scored first-period goals for Greater Latrobe. Lance Quinnell scored an even-strength goal for Armstrong at 11:38 of the second period, but the IceCats kept the Riverhawks without a goal the rest of the way. It was the closest game and margin of victory for the IceCats at that point in the season.
Greater Latrobe won nine of its first 10 games, outscoring the opposition, 68-9, during that span. The IceCats edged out Armstrong by a goal and Penn-Trafford by a two-goal margin prior to their first loss of the season against Hampton.
The IceCats routed Quaker Valley, 11-0, following their first regulation loss of the season against Baldwin. A hot start and a strong finish helped GL get past division rival Hempfield Area in the following game. And the IceCats needed a big third-period rally to eventually defeat Franklin Regional, another division rival, in their regular-season finale.
Armstrong is the second-place finisher out of the Northeast Division. The Riverhawks ended 7-9 overall, also falling once in overtime and a shootout to finish with 16 points, three behind division champion Plum.
Armstrong was just about even 11 games in, starting the season with a 5-6 record. The Riverhawks struggled down the stretch with just two wins in their last seven games.
In other first-round matchups Mars Area will host Montour or West Allegheny, while Baldwin welcomes Meadville Area or Quaker Valley, all on Monday. Plum also hosts Hempfield Area on Monday.
If the IceCats defeat Armstrong, they advance to the PIHL Class AA Penguin Cup semifinals, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Robert Morris University’s Island Sports Center Complex.
The PIHL Class AA Penguin Cup championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, March 16 at Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township.
Greater Latrobe is coming off a season in which it advanced to the semifinal round of the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup playoffs.
