The Greater Latrobe hockey team rebounded from its first regulation loss with an 11-0 Senior Night romp of Quaker Valley during a PIHL Class AA game Monday at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Greater Latrobe (14-1-0-1-0) won its first 12 games of the season — the majority of them by lopsided fashion — but lost two of its last three games prior to Monday’s 11-goal thrashing against Quaker Valley.
The IceCats are the top offensive and defensive team in Class AA with 97 goals and 22 against in 16 games. That’s an average of six goals scored and a little more than one against for a five-goal margin. They routed a Quaker Valley (7-7) team that is currently tops in the Northwest Division.
Greater Latrobe won nine of its first 10 games, outscoring the opposition, 68-9, during that span. The IceCats edged out Armstrong by a goal and Penn-Trafford by a two-goal margin prior to their first loss of the season.
That one came in overtime against Hampton, a game in which GL peppered the Talbots’ goaltender with 51 shots, but lost for the first time. The IceCats rebounded with a five-goal win against Franklin Regional before their first regulation loss of the season, a 5-3 setback against Baldwin, the top-ranked team in Class AA, which lost its first game of the season Monday against West Allegheny.
Greater Latrobe bounced back in a big way from its first loss on Monday against Quaker Valley.
Alex Schall and Alex Walker both enjoyed four-point nights while Cole Ferri had a three-point game and Greg Irons recorded his third shutout of the season.
The IceCats already clinched a berth in the upcoming PIHL Class AA playoffs, set to begin the week of March 2 at Kirk Nevin against the second-place finisher from the Northeast Division, currently Armstrong. The Class AA semifinals will take place Wednesday, March 11 at RMU’s Island Sports Center and the championship game Monday, March 16 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
Greater Latrobe won its second division championship in three years, also capturing the title during the 2017-18 season. Prior to that, GL hadn’t won a division championship since the 2012-13 season, the last of a dominant streak of seven straight seasons with a division title. Greater Latrobe has won nine division titles in the last 14 years.
The IceCats are back in action later this week against division rival Hempfield Area on Thursday (9:15 p.m.) at Kirk Nevin. They finish the regular season against Franklin Regional on Feb. 24. Greater Latrobe already has wins against Hempfield Area (7-0) and Franklin Regional (6-1) in October and January, respectively.
Schall had a hat trick and one assist while Walker contributed two goals and two helpers on Monday. Ferri had two goals and a helper while Josh Martino scored twice. Colten McCutcheon and J.S. Florek both scored twice and Jared Stein two assists, as seven players scored multiple points.
Ean Lamolinara, Nick Byrd, Lane Ruffner and Allen Rider all added helpers as 11 of 17 players registered points. Greater Latrobe also went a perfect four of four on the power play with goals from Florek, Walker, Schall and McCutcheon. The IceCats are converting at a 50 percent clip this season with 26 goals in 52 attempts.
Irons stopped all 16 shots he faced for his seventh win of the season. He has allowed 15 goals in 16 games played for a 1.66 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage, Nos. 3 and 5 in Class AA, respectively.
Ferri is currently ranked No. 3 in Class AA scoring with 42 points, while Walker is one spot back in fourth with 12 goals and 41 points. Ferri is tied for the Class AA lead with 23 goals. Schall is No. 9 in Class AA scoring with 14 goals and 29 points.
Dating back to last season, Walker has 23 goals and 77 points during a 28-game scoring streak. He has 16 goals and 58 points in his last 19 games played. Ferri has 31 goals and 59 points in his last 27 games. He’s scored in 18 of his last 20 games.
Ruffner, the Class AA Player of the Month for January, is riding a 10-game scoring streak. He has five goals and 12 assists during the run. Stein has points in 21 of his last 28 games. He has 12 goals and 27 points in his last 22 games. Schall has points in 17 of his last 20 games with 16 goals and 32 points during that span.
Florek has points in 10 of 16 games played and Martino points in 10 of 13 games with nine goals and 16 points in that stretch.
The IceCats won big for their seniors, a 10-player group that includes Byrd, Ferri, Florek, Hrtyanski, Irons, Lamolinara, Martino, McCutcheon, Ruffner and Stein.
Greater Latrobe led, 4-0, after one period and 9-0 through 34 minutes before adding two goals in the third.
Schall scored 1:01 into the game from Florek. Florek, Martino and Schall closed the period with three goals in the next 3:13 for a 4-0 lead. Florek scored a power-play goal from Lamolinara and Schall while Martino followed from Stein and Ruffner. Schall ended the surge with a goal from Walker and Ferri.
It was a similar run for the IceCats in the second period.
Ferri scored a short-handed goal 50 seconds into the period and Walker followed later with a power-play goal. Schall added another power-play goal from McCutcheon, Martino tallied from Rider and Walker an even-strength goal from Byrd, a three-goal burst that came in 50 seconds.
Ferri scored from Walker in the third period, while McCutcheon capped the game with the IceCats’ fourth power-play goal, this one from Stein.
