The Greater Latrobe hockey team followed a disappointing loss with a big win.
Peyton Myers and Noah Guidos led the charge, as the IceCats routed Indiana Area, 6-1, during a PIHL Class AA game played Monday at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
The IceCats enjoyed the highest of high on Nov. 29 when they handed Armstrong — the No. 1 team in the classification — its first loss of the season, but last week Mars Area picked up its second win in a one-goal victory.
The IceCats atoned for last week’s loss with a blowout win against Indiana Area. Greater Latrobe has now won three of its last four games — the lone defeat against Mars Area — following a three-game losing streak in which the IceCats were outscored 13-3 earlier in the season. The IceCats have outscored the opposition 14-7 in the last four games, including a 3-1 victory at Indiana Area on Nov. 11.
Greater Latrobe is now 5-4 overall, which keeps the IceCats fourth in the seven-team East Division with 10 points. Armstrong has just two shootout losses, including the one against Greater Latrobe. The River Hawks, who lead the East Division with 20 points, are one of two teams in the classification without a regulation loss. Franklin Regional (17 points) is second in the division and Penn-Trafford (14) third, just four points ahead of Greater Latrobe.
Greater Latrobe closes its four-game homestand, 9:15 p.m. Thursday against Thomas Jefferson at Kirk Nevin. Thomas Jefferson (8-0) is the only other team in Class AA without a loss, as the Jaguars lead the West Division with 16 points. The IceCats close the calendar year on Dec. 21 at Meadville. Meadville is second in the West Division, behind Thomas Jefferson, with 14 points.
Myers had two goals and two assists to lead the IceCats against Indiana Area. Myers is currently on a four-game point streak with goals in consecutive games. He has three goals and eight points in the last four games.
Guidos also scored in his second straight game with a pair of goals on Monday. He has three goals in his last two games. Ethan Allias and Reid West also scored for the IceCats, who led 5-1 through two periods. J.D. Robinson and Fletcher Harvey both registered two assists, while Nik Manolakos and Jacob Hannah also had helpers for the IceCats, who went 2-for-3 on the power play. Vinny Amatucci stopped 20 of 21 shots for his fourth win of the year.
Korbin Wilson had the lone Indiana Area goal and Daniel McAulty registered an assist. Jayden Learn stopped 10 of 16 shots in goal.
Greater Latrobe scored six goals on 16 shots, even though the IceCats were outshot 21-16. The IceCats scored their first five goals on 14 shots.
Guidos opened the scoring at 8:28 of the first period from Robinson and Myers. Allias gave the IceCats a 2-0 lead with a goal in the final second of the first period.
Guidos netted his second goal at 4:37 of the second period from Myers before Wilson responded for Indiana Area from McAulty, making it a 3-1 game.
Then the IceCats’ power play broke it open.
Myers netted a power-play goal at 10:49 of the second from Harvey and Robinson. He scored his second consecutive power-play goal at 14:55 from Harvey to make it a 5-1 game.
West extended the IceCats’ lead to 6-1 just 35 seconds into the third to complete the scoring.
