The Greater Latrobe hockey team faced a crossroads at the end of the 2020 calendar year.
The IceCats opened the season with two wins, but suffered a five-game losing streak that spanned November and December, putting Greater Latrobe in an early fourth-place hole in the Class AA Southeast Division.
The IceCats closed the regular season on a torrid run with victories in nine of their final 11 games, including a six-game winning streak, which allowed Greater Latrobe to crawl out of the basement of the Southeast Division and into the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup Playoffs for the 16th straight season.
The No. 6-seeded Greater Latrobe hockey team will meet No. 3 Montour, 7 p.m. tonight at the Rostraver Ice Gardens during the quarterfinal round of the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup playoffs.
“The first half of the season, when we lost five straight, it wasn’t looking too promising,” Greater Latrobe coach Josh Werner said. “During the second half of the season, the guys really picked it up and found another gear. We were able to slowly work our way into playoff contention and the next thing you know, we clinched a playoff spot.”
The IceCats advanced to the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup championship game last season, but the scheduled contest against Baldwin was suspended indefinitely after the initial coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak last March. The IceCats advanced to the championship game for the third time in eight seasons and the sixth time in 13 seasons overall. They have won four Class AA Penguins Cup championships — and Class AA Pennsylvania Cup state titles — since 2008.
The IceCats lost 10 seniors and nine of their top 11 point-getters from last year’s team, which reached the championship. But the current group overcame those losses, and they’re once again in position to capture the program’s fifth Penguins Cup and state championship.
“What we did with the inexperience we had … you really have to applaud the players and the effort they put into the team on and off the ice,” Werner said.
A win tonight would advance the IceCats to the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup semifinals where Greater Latrobe would be guaranteed to meet a division rival, either No. 2 Hempfield Area or No. 7 Franklin Regional, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 at Alpha Ice Complex in Harmarville. The PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup Championship game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20 at Robert Morris University’s Island Sports Center Complex on Neville Island.
The IceCats last faced Montour on Monday, Nov. 9, their second game of the season.
In that game, the IceCats fell behind 2-0 in the first period, but tied it by the first 30 seconds of the second. Montour regained its two-goal edge, 4-2, less than five minutes later, but again, the IceCats battled back, eventually tying the game in the final 90 seconds of regulation to force overtime. Jack Beddick was the hero, netting the game-winning goal in the shootout, as he deked to his left and scored the clincher from his backhand.
“(Montour) definitely improved drastically throughout the season, just like us,” Werner said. “That was a fun game to be part of.”
But things quickly went south for the IceCats, who lost their next five games.
“In the first half (of the season), we were playing a lot of run and gun, sloppy hockey,” Werner said. “I think that ended with our last practice before (Christmas) break because we were really sloppy and nobody was holding each other accountable, so we skated. Once we came back from break, it was a whole new season for us.”
Greater Latrobe split its first two games of 2021, defeating Meadville Area and falling to Baldwin, the No. 1 team in Class AA. That’s when the IceCats began to gain momentum.
“We traveled all the way to Meadville, we were switching things over at the time and that was the first game we really tried out some of the changes that we made,” Werner said. “The score (against Baldwin) doesn’t reflect how the game went. It was 4-2, we were playing well and we were right there with them before they got two goals at the end of the third period. But something clicked during that game and we found some confidence.”
The IceCats then responded by ripping off a six-game win streak. The run included a 24-day stretch in February where they IceCats didn’t play a game, which was also key to Greater Latrobe’s late-season surge.
“We had some team meetings,” Werner said. “The coaches got together, looked at our strengths and weaknesses and put together a system of ideas of how we can put the players in position to be successful. During that 24-day stretch, we hammered out everything. The practices weren’t fun, but we tweaked our game.”
It paid immediate dividends, as Greater Latrobe upset and shut out division rival Hempfield Area, one of the top four teams in the classification. Greater Latrobe also scored wins against Franklin Regional — another division rival — and Armstrong, the top team in the Northeast Division, as the IceCats played seven games during a condensed March schedule.
Division rival Penn-Trafford ended Greater Latrobe’s win streak — all four teams from the Southeast Division qualified for the playoffs — but the IceCats regrouped with a come-from-behind win against West Allegheny and a regular-season-ending rout of Hampton.
Greater Latrobe outscored the opposition 51-26 during its final 11 games, including a 35-10 margin in the six-game win streak. The IceCats were outscored 20-10 during their five-game skid in November and December.
“We had a big win against Franklin Regional, a big win against Hempfield on senior night and the West Allegheny game where we were losing going into the third,” Werner said. “We’ve just been playing great hockey and that has put us in good position going into the playoffs.”
Alex Schall has 28 goals and 42 points in 17 games played this season. Schall’s 28 goals are second in the classification and his 42 points rank fourth in Class AA. Schall, who finished No. 11 in Class AA scoring last season, has points in 36 of his last 41 games played with 48 goals and 82 points during that span. Schall has 19 goals and 32 points in his last nine games played.
“Schall comes ready to play no matter who the opponent is,” Werner said. “He’s scored some big goals for us.”
The goaltending tandem of Vinny Amatucci and Logan Byrd lead the IceCats between the pipes.
Byrd is 6-1, as he allowed 20 goals in 405 minutes, posting a 2.52 goals-against average with a .913 save percentage. Amatucci is 5-6, giving up 31 goals in 525 minutes. He has a 3.01 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage.
Peyton Myers has nine goals and 33 points in 18 games played this season. Myers, who is tied for sixth in Class AA scoring, has nine goals and 26 points in his last 11 games. His 24 assists rank third in Class AA. J.D. Robinson also has 12 goals and 21 points for the IceCats this season. He scored 11 goals and 19 points in his final nine games.
“Peyton, J.D. and Alex found some good chemistry,” Werner said. “I think Peyton took a big step this year, and he’s progressively gotten better. Everyone in the lineup has been productive and successful. They’re fun players to be around, I enjoy coaching them and they continue to grow.”
Montour captured the Class AA Northwest Division with an 11-5-0-2 record. The Spartans, who are the defending PIHL Class A Penguins Cup Champions, won five of their first eight games before a three-game skid. Montour closed the regular season with wins in six of its last seven games.
Michael Felsing leads the charge for the Spartans, No. 3 in Class AA scoring with 22 goals and 43 points, one ahead of Schall. Anthony Migliozzi is seventh in Class AA scoring with 22 goals and 33 points. Anthony Reinholt is fifth in the classification with nine wins, a 3.76 goals-against average and a .880 save percentage with three shutouts — tied for second in Class AA.
“They have one of the best players in the league on their team and they’re well coached,” Werner said. “We definitely expect a good game from them.”
