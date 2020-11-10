The Greater Latrobe hockey team scored another come-from-behind victory on Monday.
This time, Josh Coffee netted the equalizer and Jack Beddick was the hero, as the IceCats rallied to edge Montour in a shootout, 5-4, during a PIHL Class AA regular-season game played at Robert Morris University’s Island Sports Center Complex.
The IceCats (2-0) fell behind 2-0 in the first period, but tied it by the first 30 seconds of the second period. Montour regained its two-goal edge, 4-2, less than five minutes later, but again, the IceCats battled back. Allen Rider made it 4-3 in the last two minutes of the second period, on a goal assisted by Nate Huczko. Coffee scored the game-tying goal during the final 90 seconds of regulation, assisted by Peyton Myers and Louie Amatucci, to force overtime.
The two teams played on even terms during the overtime before Greater Latrobe won it in the shootout. Reid West and Alex Schall were stopped in the shootout, but Myers produced the first Greater Latrobe goal. Michael Felsing evened the score for Montour, and Coffee was subsequently stopped, before Beddick netted the game-winning goal in the shootout, deking to his left and scoring the clincher from his backhand.
Logan Byrd sparkled in his first career varsity start for his first career varsity victory. He stopped 42 of 46 shots faced in regulation and overtime and four of five Montour skaters in the shootout. Montour held a 46-28 advantage in shots on goal, as the IceCats have been outshot 66-39 in two games this season.
It was similar to the IceCats’ first victory of the season last week, a come-from-behind 3-2 win against Shaler Area during a PIHL Class AA game played at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg. Greater Latrobe scored three times on eight shots during the third period of that game, as the IceCats picked up the one-goal victory despite Shaler Area holding a 20-11 advantage in shots.
Greater Latrobe will look to make it a 3-0 start, 7:15 p.m. Thursday against Hempfield Area at Kirk Nevin. There is a 90-person limit, including teams and personnel, inside the arena, according to the Kirk Nevin Arena website because of coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations. The Spartans are also off to a hot start, outscoring the opposition 13-4, in wins against Meadville last week, and then Penn-Trafford, 5-1, on Monday. The Spartans have six players among the top 20 in Class AA scoring.
The IceCats defeated Hempfield Area, 3-2, in what proved to be their final game of the 2019-20 season. That took place during the semifinals of the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup playoffs at Robert Morris University’s Island Sports Center Complex, a day before the league decided to postpone its end-of-season tournament because of the initial COVID-19 outbreak.
Greater Latrobe advanced to the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup championship game in March — the third time in eight seasons and sixth time in 13 seasons overall — as the veteran-laden IceCats were scheduled to meet Baldwin at the Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township. But the varsity playoffs were suspended and later canceled because of COVID-19. The IceCats lost 10 seniors and nine of their top 11 point-getters from last season, but they’re currently perfect through two games, and seven straight dating back to the 2019-2020 campaign.
Three Greater Latrobe players finished among the top 11 in Class AA scoring last season. Three players — Coffee, Myers and Schall — are currently among the top 17 scorers in Class AA, all with three points, through two games this season.
Coffee led Greater Latrobe on Monday with two goals, while Schall and Rider also found the back of the net. Myers produced two assists, while J.D. Robinson, Huczko and Louie Amatucci also added helpers.
Anthony Migliozzi and Jon Tokarczyk both scored two goals to lead Montour offensively. Felsing, the leading scorer in Class AA, added three assists, while Jeremy Freeman also picked up a helper. Anthony Reinholt stopped 24 of 28 shots in goal for the Spartans.
Migliozzi opened the scoring at 7:01 of the first period from Felsing, while Tokarczyk made it a 2-0 game, also from Felsing, less than four minutes later. Coffee put Greater Latrobe on the board with an unassisted goal at 12:40 of the first period, as Montour carried a 2-1 lead through 17 minutes.
Schall tied it, 2-2, just 29 seconds into the second period on a goal from Myers and Robinson. But Montour immediately answered with an unassisted goal from Tokarczyk at 3:36, as the Spartans regained the lead. Montour regained its two-goal advantage on a goal by Migliozzi from Freeman and Felsing just 1:33 later.
But the IceCats weren’t finished. Rider scored from Huczko with 1:45 to play in the second, as the IceCats trailed, 4-3, through two periods.
Montour outshot Greater Latrobe, 28-21, through two periods, but the Spartans pressed for more in the third, as they outshot the IceCats, 18-7, in the third. That’s where Byrd and the IceCats’ defense stood out, as the senior goaltender turned aside all 18 shots faced and kept Montour off the scoreboard.
That allowed Coffee to score the equalizer with 1:23 to play, from Myers and Amatucci, and force overtime. Myers and Beddick finished off the comeback win in the shootout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.