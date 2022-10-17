In the practice preceding Thursday’s game against Hempfield Area, the Greater Latrobe hockey team spent significant time working on its penalty kill. That focus proved useful, as the IceCats maintained their early 1-0 lead by killing off a pair of crucial penalties in the first period.

As a result, the IceCats (2-0-0) never relinquished their advantage, and they added a pair of goals in each of the next two periods to defeat the host Spartans 5-1 at the Kirk Nevin Arena in Greensburg.

