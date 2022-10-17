In the practice preceding Thursday’s game against Hempfield Area, the Greater Latrobe hockey team spent significant time working on its penalty kill. That focus proved useful, as the IceCats maintained their early 1-0 lead by killing off a pair of crucial penalties in the first period.
As a result, the IceCats (2-0-0) never relinquished their advantage, and they added a pair of goals in each of the next two periods to defeat the host Spartans 5-1 at the Kirk Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
“It was a good thing we worked on it, and it really helped us tonight,” Greater Latrobe head coach Josh Werner said of the PK.
“When you kill penalties, it’s a total team effort,” he continued. “When you’re down (a man), you always need to make that smart play to get the puck out, and I felt we did that.”
Those turning points came in the latter stages of the first period, after Josh Coffee’s sharp-angle backhand goal staked the IceCats to a 1-0 edge. First, GL’s leading scorer, Peyton Myers, was penalized for cross-checking. Just 25 seconds later, defenseman Jack Beddick was assessed the same penalty, putting the IceCats down two skaters for 1:35.
The IceCats, who were perfect on the PK in the season-opening win against Franklin Regional, held the Spartans without any dangerous chances during the 5-on-3.
Just seconds after Greater Latrobe returned to full strength, though, Noah Guidos was called for boarding, resulting in a major penalty and a game misconduct.
Tasked with playing shorthanded for five more minutes, the IceCats not only held the Spartans (0-1-0) scoreless, but they generated multiple chances of their own.
Early in the second period, JD Robinson extended the IceCats’ lead, as he tapped in a rebound on a Coffee shot that squirted behind Hempfield Area goalie Chase Sankey.
The IceCats continued to frequent the penalty box, though, taking three more penalties in the period, including one that allowed the Spartans to get on the board.
With Dylan Morris in the box, Hempfield Area’s Nick Bruno unleashed a one-timer offset to the right of the slot, and his shot was deflected in by teammate Ian Shaw in front of the net.
Greater Latrobe wasted little time in restoring its two-goal edge, however, as Coffee produced a marker on a terrific individual effort. After Jack Beddick flipped the puck into Spartans’ territory, Coffee battled a pair of Hempfield defenders, but came out with the puck, as he skated across the slot and deposited a backhand past Sankey to make it 3-1.
That tally, Coffee’s second of the game and third of the season, epitomized the type of effort Werner wants to see from his senior leader.
“I went over to him and told him that’s what we expect. I look for more of the same things, game in and game out,” Werner explained.
In the third stanza, Coffee factored into the scoring again, as he dished a puck ahead to Jacob Hannah, who entered the offensive zone with JD Robinson driving the net. As Hannah attempted a pass across for Robinson, the puck deflected off of Sankey and into the net.
Later in the period, Robinson put the exclamation point on the impressive win, as he tapped in a cross-ice feed from Fletcher Harvey just after a Spartans’ penalty had expired.
