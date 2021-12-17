The last time Greater Latrobe hockey went against a powerhouse undefeated team, the IceCats scored a dramatic upset, handing Armstrong its first loss of the season.
Presented with that scenario again on Thursday, Greater Latrobe was no match for Thomas Jefferson, which prevailed 6-1 at the Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
As a result, the Jaguars improved to 9-0-0, remaining the only unblemished team in the PIHL Class AA. Thomas Jefferson sits alone in first place in the West Conference. The IceCats, meanwhile, dropped to 5-5-0, still in fourth place in the East Conference with 10 points.
Thomas Jefferson, which had outscored its opponents 61-20 entering Thursday, displayed its scoring acumen early, taking the lead in the first two minutes and never relinquishing it. Although the IceCats stayed within striking distance through the first period, the Jaguars scored three goals in the second to seal the outcome.
“In the second period, we kind of let off the gas a little bit and they took advantage of the opportunities they created, and that put us in a hole that we just couldn’t come out of,” Greater Latrobe head coach Josh Werner noted.
Thomas Jefferson’s leading goal scorer, Colby Bilski, added to his total just 1:51 into the contest. He deposited a backhand past Greater Latrobe netminder Vinny Amatucci for his 10th of the season. The Jaguars struck again approximately eight minutes later, as Andrew Oliver received a pass from Landon Hintemeyer on the backhand, and quickly shifted to a forehand shot into the net to put Thomas Jefferson ahead, 2-0.
Greater Latrobe responded shortly thereafter, though, courtesy of an unlikely source — the power play. Although the IceCats had connected just 8.3% of the time on the main advantage, Greater Latrobe looked potent on its first power play, as Peyton Myers and Fletcher Harvey combined to generate an opportunity on goal, and JD Robinson pounced on the rebound on the right side to make it 2-1.
Although the power play seemed to give the IceCats a jolt for the rest of the period, they were unable to pull even. The middle stanza then proved decisive, as Lance Smith struck less than four minutes into the second to restore Thomas Jefferson’s two-goal edge. Pavel Sidun added another marker for the Jaguars, and the backbreaker came on a Greater Latrobe power play. With a golden opportunity for Greater Latrobe to trim into its deficit, IceCats’ blueliner Fletcher Harvey attempted a cross-ice pass in the neutral zone, but it was intercepted to Lance Smith, who dished a beautiful pass to Oliver for a shorthanded tap-in goal.
Trailing 5-1, the IceCats battled throughout the third period, but they repeatedly failed to cash in on their opportunities around the net, as Thomas Jefferson goaltender Billy Siemon made quality saves at times, while the IceCats missed the net or had shots blocked on other occasions.
The only goal of the period came courtesy of Thomas Jefferson’s Ryder McGuirk, who crashed the backdoor and tapped in a perfect feed from Oliver with 10:46 left to account for the final score. An apparent shorthanded breakaway goal at the buzzer by Thomas Jefferson was waved off by the referees.
“We created chances in the third period. It’s great that we created them, but we need to make sure they count next time,” Werner lamented of his team, which was held to 17 shots on goal, the fourth-consecutive contest in which it did not reach 20 shots.
“We understand that we’re not going to put up 50 shots a game or anything like that, but I think we need to play good team defense and that’ll lead to some good offense,” he continued. “What we’re really teaching is when we create these opportunities offensively, we just need to bury them.”
While Robinson netted his fifth goal of the season for Greater Latrobe, Amatucci recorded 29 saves in the defeat.
Conversely, Thomas Jefferson was led by Oliver, who had two goals and an assist, while Bilski and Lance Smith each contributed a goal and an assist. Siemon registered 16 stops between the pipes.
With one game remaining before the holiday break, Greater Latrobe faces another significant challenge. The IceCats travel to play Meadville Area, 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. The Bulldogs (8-2-0) are in second place in the West Division, behind only Thomas Jefferson.
“We need to come out with some fire and with some urgency,” Werner said of the matchup against Meadville. “We’re back to .500 once again, and we want to stop being .500, so getting a big win before we go into the break would be huge for us.”
Although the games will not count towards PIHL play, Greater Latrobe will also participate in a Christmas tournament at the Alpha Ice Complex in Harmarville later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.