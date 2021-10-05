The Greater Latrobe hockey team opened the season with a big shutout.
The IceCats posted a season-opening shutout, 3-0, against Shaler Area during a PIHL Class AA regular-season game played on Monday at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Vinny Amatucci led the charge for the IceCats, stopping all 16 shots he faced for the shutout in goal. Last season, Amatucci went 5-6, giving up 31 goals in 525 minutes with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage.
Greater Latrobe outshot Shaler Area, 19-16, as Amatucci turned aside seven shots in the first period, three in the second and six more in the third for his clean slate. He also helped the IceCats turn aside three Shaler Area power play opportunities.
J.D. Robinson scored the first goal, an unassisted, even-strength tally at 5:18 of the first period, which ultimately proved to be the game-winner.
The one-goal lead stayed until Josh Coffee extended it to a three goal advantage on the same shift. Coffee scored an even-strength goal at 8:05 from Robinson to make it 2-0 and he netted an unassisted tally just 27 seconds later to set the final.
Last season, Greater Latrobe reached to the quarterfinal round of the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup playoffs before falling against Montour. Coffee scored a goal in that season-ending defeat.
The IceCats clinched their 16th consecutive post-season berth last season, but it was a long road back to the Penguins Cup playoffs.
The IceCats advanced to the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup championship game during the 2019-2020 season, but the scheduled contest against Baldwin was canceled after the initial coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in March. It was the third time in eight seasons that the IceCats – the four-time Penguins Cup and state champions – advanced to the championship game and sixth time in 13 seasons overall.
The IceCats lost 10 seniors and nine of their top 11 point-getters from that team, which reached the championship game. And their growing pains were apparent in November and December of the 2020-21 season. But the IceCats overcame those early-season struggles and returned to the playoffs.
The IceCats opened the 2020-21 season with two wins, but they suffered a five-game losing streak that spanned November and December. That put Greater Latrobe in an early fourth-place hole in the Class AA Southeast Division.
But the IceCats closed the 2020-21 regular-season on a torrid run with victories in nine of their final 11 games, including a six-game winning streak, which allowed Greater Latrobe to crawl out of the basement of the Southeast Division and back into the playoffs.
Greater Latrobe outscored the opposition 51-26 during its final 11 games in 2020-21, including a 35-10 margin of a six-game win streak. The IceCats were outscored 20-10 during a five-game skid in November and December.
Greater Latrobe graduated Alex Schall, goaltender Logan Byrd and last year’s captain Allen Rider, but the IceCats returned a talented crop of underclassmen to this year’s group, which now includes 14 juniors.
They’re off to a good start following Monday’s shutout of Shaler Area.
The IceCats will have their next opportunity for a win, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 against Hempfield Area at Kirk Nevin.
