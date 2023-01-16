Since the team’s 7-2 win over Hempfield Area on Dec. 22, Greater Latrobe strung the victories together for back-to-back wins with a 6-0 Jan. 2 road victory over Mars Area.
The IceCats are now on a three-game winning streak with their 7-2 Class AA win over Bishop McCourt Thursday.
Greater Latrobe had seven different players score in it swin over Bishop McCort, with Fletcher Harvey getting the scoring started at the 7:33 mark in the first period.
The IceCats used a 4-1 first period to build a lead from which Bishop McCort could never recover.
Greater Latrobe will next travel to Meadville tonight.
