The Greater Latrobe IceCats have strung together an impressive three-game winning streak, including a 7-2 win Thursday over the visiting Meadville Bulldogs at Kirk S. Nevin Arena.
And the streak as well as the team gelling as a unit could not be happening at a better time in the IceCats’ schedule.
The team will go on the road for its next two games. First, Greater Latrobe will head to South Fayette for a game on Dec. 12. It will then travel to Kittanning to face Armstrong on Dec. 15, before returning home to host Hempfield on Dec. 22.
“It is a nice streak and it leads into our December where we got some big games coming up so it is good to get some wins under our belt,” Latrobe coach Josh Werner said.
“The boys are feeling good and we are looking forward to our next stretch. It is going to be a big stretch for us. We have the three top teams record-wise coming up. I think it is going to tell a lot about our team. We are excited to see South Fayette, Armstrong (and Hempfield) … We are going to take it one game at a time and one practice at a time. We are excited to see where we match up.”
The IceCats looked to take advantage of the long bus ride Meadville endured to get to Thursday’s game.
“We knew that Meadville had a long ride here,” Werner said. “We wanted to take advantage of that bus trip and jump on them early and often; I think we did a good job.”
And jump out early Latrobe did.
With 9:20 left in the first period, Fletcher Harvey (with assists by Nik Manolakos and Jacob Hannah) scored the first of his three goals to put the IceCats up 1-0.
Less than two minutes later, JD Robinson made it 2-0 for Latrobe as he scored with assists from Peyton Myers and Noah Guidos.
The IceCats weren’t done scoring in the first period as Rocco Marino scored, assisted by Myers, with just over a minute left to make a 3-0 game.
The break for the period change didn’t damper the IceCats’ offense as they picked up where they left off at 5:04 into the second period when Fletcher Harvey scored on a breakaway to put Latrobe up 4-0.
Meadville got a goal scored by Robert Mahoney at the 7:09 mark to draw the Bulldogs within three points at 4-1.
Latrobe quickly recovered from the goal and with just over two minutes left in the period, Nik Manolakos, assisted by Harvey, extended the IceCat lead to 5-1.
“It is something that we’ve been working on, definitely,” Werner said. “We want to have a positive mindset. If we are going to give up goals we want to make sure that the other teams are earning them and that it is quickly out of our heads and we need to keep moving forward. It is something that we’ve been working on, definitely. Latrobe would add two more goals in the third period. The first was by Hannah with 5:23 played in the third. Harvey would add his third on a Latrobe power play with 6:26 left in the game.
Meadville’s other goal was scored by Jake Friters at 8:13 in the third period.
Latrobe was 1 for 1 on the power play, while killing three of Meadville’s.
“We made some big blocks there (in the penalty kills),” Werner said. “Peyton Myers had a big block there in the first or second penalty kill. That is what it is all about, laying it out on the line for your teammates, blocking shots and doing whatever you can to keep things to the outside and not giving up any shooting lanes.”
The IceCats will take their 6-2 record into their game with South Fayette on Dec. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.