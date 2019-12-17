For most of this PIHL season, Greater Latrobe has built a significant lead in its games, and then cruised to lopsided victories.
Prior to Monday’s contest against Armstrong, the IceCats held an advantage of at least three goals in every game this season. The Riverhawks forced Greater Latrobe to play its most competitive game of the season, but the IceCats made their one-goal lead stand over the final period, securing a 2-1 win at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Previously scoring six or more goals in every outing, the IceCats’ offense was held in check for most of the contest against Armstrong. The IceCats (11-0, 22 points) also missed two of their key components – junior forward Alex Walker, and senior defenseman Lane Ruffner – who were in Minnesota with their travel hockey team. Walker leads Class AA with 21 assists, while Ruffner is the Greater Latrobe captain and No. 1 blueliner.
“We knew coming in that it was going to be a tough game without us having Lane (Ruffner) and (Alex) Walker,” noted Greater Latrobe head coach Josh Werner. “We knew some other guys had to step up, and I think we were able to do that.”
To his point, the IceCats received a pair of goals from their second line, while the “defense by committee” approach on the back end and strong goaltending allowed the IceCats to claim the victory, and remain as the only undefeated team in the classification.
Greater Latrobe scored both of its goals in the opening period, as Colten McCutcheon provided the first tally less than six minutes into the contest. McCutcheon picked up a loose puck in the right circle, and elevated a shot past Armstrong’s goalie Gavin Grafton to make it 1-0. McCutcheon’s linemates, Jarred Stein and Josh Martino, picked up the assists.
That same trio produced the other IceCats’ goal in the final minute of the first period. Martino carried the puck into the offensive zone, and skated behind the net until his teammates joined him in the play. From there, he passed to McCutcheon, who took a shot that Grafton stopped. The puck sat to the left of the sophomore goaltender, however, and Stein pounced on the rebound to stake GL to a 2-0 edge.
Werner applauded the play of that line, especially for their performance in a game when offense was at a premium.
“They’re very good in all three zones. They are very hockey-smart kids,” he said of McCutcheon, Stein, and Martino, all seniors. “When you have three guys like that on a unit, they work together well and create their own opportunities, and it nice to see them get rewarded for that.”
That was all the offense that Greater Latrobe could muster, however, and Armstrong trimmed its deficit in half in the second period.
After GL’s Ean Lamolinara took the first penalty of the contest halfway through the stanza, the Riverhawks (5-7-0, 10 points) failed to score on the man advantage, but found the back of the net just seconds later. With the IceCats still scrambling after the penalty kill, Armstrong’s Brayden Landgraf fired a shot, and although GL goalie Gregory Irons made the stop, Lance Quinnell cashed in on the rebound to make it 2-1. Quinnell, Armstrong’s leading scorer, netted his 14th goal of the season.
Special teams were at the forefront for the rest of the contest, as the teams combined for eight penalties during the final 20 minutes. The normally-potent IceCats’ power play, which was clicking at better than 45% this season, went 0-for-5, including a pair of abbreviated 5-on-3 advantages in the third period.
With Greater Latrobe unable to notch an insurance marker, the IceCats defense and goaltending were tasked with holding the narrow lead. Armstrong fired 30 shots on goal in the game, and the Riverhawks produced a flurry in the final minutes, as they had a 6-on-4 advantage for the final 1:28 of play as they pulled their goalie after a penalty to Cole Ferri. However, Irons made several key saves late in the game to preserve the win.
Irons, a senior, has split goaltending duties with sophomore Vinny Amatucci all season, and Werner has displayed extreme confidence in both. On Monday, however, it was the veteran who answered the bell in the most pressure-packed period the IceCats have faced all season, making 29 stops.
“Irons tonight, he stood tall for us when we needed him most,” Werner detailed. “He wants to leave it all out there every game, and it was a great game for him.”
Grafton made 32 saves for the Riverhawks, including a breakaway on Ferri, who leads all of Class AA with 18 goals.
Although Greater Latrobe doesn’t return to PIHL play for a full month, the IceCats will remain busy over the holiday break. After Christmas, they will participate in a holiday tournament in Harmarville. The following week, they will compete in a tournament in Youngstown, Ohio. Their next PIHL game is Jan. 16, at home against Penn-Trafford.
