The Greater Latrobe ice hockey team was on a hot streak coming into Thursday night’s Class 2AA matchup against Penn-Trafford.
The Icecats had won three of their previous four games coming into the game, but Penn-Trafford ended that hot streak, defeating the Icecats, 5-3 at Kirk Nevin Arena on Thursday.
Despite losing on the scoreboard, Greater Latrobe head coach Josh Werner was proud of the fight and resiliency his team showed.
“We rely on our experience in these tight games,” he said. “We have been in a lot of tight games, and we practice these situations in practice. I think practicing it really prepares the guys for being in these close game situations and shows them what they need to do.”
Penn-Trafford came into Thursday night’s matchup with the Wildcats sitting in second place, with 28 points and a 14-4 record.
Werner said it’s important to be able to compete in any game that is on their schedule and that is what the Icecats have done this season.
“We plan to be competitive with everybody, no matter where they are in the standings,” Werner said. “We knew coming in that (Penn-Trafford) was well-coached, and we knew that going in. They always give us fits and sometimes it just comes down to who wants it more, and they got it tonight. We want to be competitive with any team that we play.”
Greater Latrobe got off to a strong start in the first period. The Icecats had three of the first four chances of the game but could not find the back of the net on any of them.
As the first period continued to progress, the Icecats found the back of the net, as Noah Guidos scored his fourth goal of the season, to give Greater Latrobe a 1-0 lead. Guidos’ goal was assisted by Jacob Hannah and Ethan Allias.
The Icecats played strong on the defensive end in the first period as well as they held the Warriors scoreless in the first period, taking a 1-0 lead into the second period.
In the second period, Penn-Trafford came out on the attack.
Just over six and half minutes into the second period, Allias picked up a roughing penalty that put Penn-Trafford on their first power play of the game.
The Warriors capitalized, scoring 55 seconds into the man-advantage, tying the game up at 1-1. Ryan Crombie scored the goal for the Warriors, with assists coming from Damian Dynys and Carter Scholze.
A few minutes after the Penn-Trafford goal, both teams picked up minor penalties, that were drawn about 15-seconds apart from each other.
Less than a minute after the minor penalties, Penn-Trafford found the back of the net again. This time, Xavier Solomon scored for the Warriors as they took a 2-1 lead. Chase Bonson and Crombie picked up the assists on Solomon’s goal.
Penn-Trafford was not done yet in the second period. With just under five minutes to play in the period, Aiden Alberts scored for the Warriors, to give them a 3-1 lead, which remained the score at the end of the second period. Penn Trafford outshot the Icecats 8-7 in the period.
It was even for the beginning part of the third period. With about 10-minutes remaining in the game, the Icecats cut the lead to one, as Fletcher Harvey scored his first of two goals in the period. This one cut the lead to 3-2. The goal was assisted by Jack Beddick.
About four minutes later, the Warriors responded with a goal of their own. Bryce Kropczynski found the back of the net to move the Warrior lead back to two goals at 4-2. Solomon picked up the assist on the goal.
The Icecats wouldn’t go down without a fight. As the Wildcats emptied their net to gain an extra skater, Harvey scored his second goal of the period to cut the lead to 4-3, with just under four minutes remaining in the game.
Greater Latrobe had a couple more chances with their net empty and an extra skater, but a turnover at the blue line led to an Aiden Alberts’ empty-net goal for Penn-Trafford.
Greater Latrobe returns to action on Monday when they travel to Center Ice Arena to take on Franklin Regional. Face-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
“We haven’t made playoffs yet, so that is really our focus now,” Werner said. “Our focus now is seeing what it takes to get to the next level.”
