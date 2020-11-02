The Greater Latrobe hockey team is back.
The IceCats will be in action, 7:15 p.m. tonight against Shaler Area during Greater Latrobe’s Class AA opener at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
There is a 90-person limit, including teams and personnel, inside the arena according to the Kirk Nevin Arena website because of coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations.
The season will run through March 11, as the IceCats have 10 games at Kirk Nevin and eight on the road, including two at Center Ice Arena in Delmont.
The IceCats will travel to Montour, 7:15 p.m. next Monday, Nov. 9, at Robert Morris University before a 7:15 p.m. game against Hempfield Area the following Thursday, Nov. 12 at Kirk Nevin.
In May, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League (PIHL) canceled the rest of the 2019-20 season because of COVID-19.
Last season, the Greater Latrobe hockey team was scheduled to play Baldwin in the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup championship game at the Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township. The varsity playoffs were suspended indefinitely after the initial virus outbreak in March, holding out hope that the Penguins Cup championship games could be played at some point in the future.
The IceCats advanced to the championship game for the third time in eight seasons and the sixth time in 13 seasons overall. They have won four Class AA Penguins Cup championship — and Class AA Pennsylvania Cup state titles — since 2008.
The IceCats defeated Hempfield Area, 3-2, in what proved to be the final game of the season. That took place during the semifinals of the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup playoffs at Robert Morris University’s Island Sports Center Complex, a day before the league decided to postpone its end-of-season tournament because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
