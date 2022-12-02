The Greater Latrobe IceCats are roaring into December with a two-game winning streak with their 12-0 shellacking of Bishop McCort Thursday at Kirk S. Nevin Arena.
“It was a game we were not expecting to play,” Greater Latrobe coach Josh Werner said. “They have a lot of AAA guys that were not there. We were expecting them to be there. They are traveling (and couldn’t make the game). It would have been a different game (if they had), I think.”
Bishop McCort may have been missing some of its quality players, but Greater Latrobe was not missing much on offense from the start of the Class 2AA contest.
Dylan Morris, with assists by JD Robinson and Nate Huckzo, got the scoring started for the IceCats just 7:50 into the first period. It was the first of five goals Latrobe would chalk up in the opening period.
Jacob Hannah, assisted by Nik Manolakos, would make it 2-0 for the IceCats just a little over two minutes later.
With 10:40 played in the first, Cam Mikulsky extended the Latrobe lead to 3-0.
Fletcher Harvey, with assists by Hannah and Bryant Dumnich, would make it a 4-0 lead for the IceCats.
Manolakos, with an assist by Fletcher Harvey, closed out the Latrobe scoring in the first with a goal with just over three minutes left in the period..
“After we saw that their top guys weren’t there our message was we need to stick to our game plan and make sure that we are playing the right way,” Werner said. “The goals, I think, reflect that. We were playing the right way and got a good cycle going. We only gave up three shots on goal. I think us, early on, sticking to the game plan really worked to our advantage to get the lead going into the second.”
The goals kept coming in the second period for Greater Latrobe where it scored four more to make it a 9-0 game.
Noah Guidos (assisted by Reid West) got the puck in the back of Bishop McCort’s net seconds into the second period.
Manolakos (assisted by Dumnich and Hannah) would add his second goal of the game next to put the IceCats up 7-0.
Morris was up next to tally his second goal of the game with 8:38 played in the period.
West would wrap up the second-period scoring with a goal (with an assist by Peyton Myers) with 13:40 played.
The third period was nearly a repeat of the first two as Greater Latrobe would add three more goals (by Hannah, Dumnich and Myers) to make it 12-0.
The win puts Greater Latrobe at 8-5 and a game behind third-place Bishop McCort in Class AA.
It is also the IceCats’ second straight win in a row after they beat host Butler Area 5-3 onNov. 21.
“It is now two wins in a row for us,” Werner said. “It is nice to have that. We got five games in December, so to knock one out here with a win really starts a big month off for us in the right way.”
The IceCats will next host Meadville at Kirk S. Nevin Arena on Dec. 8.
