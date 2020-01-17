For the first two periods of Thursday’s tilt against Penn-Trafford at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg, the homestanding Greater Latrobe hockey team looked like they have all season — dominant in all phases of the game.
The third period was a different story, however, as the offense dried up, the defense and goaltending proved beatable, and the special teams faltered. A five-goal lead proved necessary, but the IceCats ultimately fended off a late rally by Penn-Trafford as they secured a 6-4 win.
With the triumph, Greater Latrobe remained perfect, improving to 12-0-0, and holding the top spot in PIHL Class AA with 24 points. Penn-Trafford, meanwhile, fell to 7-5-0 and remained tied with Hempfield Area for third place in the Southeast Division.
The IceCats and Warriors were very familiar with one another, as they played in the season opener back in October, a 7-2 Greater Latrobe win, and the teams also met in late December as part of the Director’s Cup Tournament in Harmarville.
Greater Latrobe head coach Josh Werner credited the Warriors for their resiliency on Thursday.
“They always give us a hard time. When you play a team three times, it’s going to be tough to beat them each time,” he said.
“They came up ready to play in the third. They didn’t give up. We were able to just squeak away there.”
Playing in PIHL action for the first time in a month, the IceCats wasted little time on Thursday establishing command. Greater Latrobe went on the power-play a little more than four minutes into the contest and struck 21 seconds later when defenseman Lane Ruffner fired a slap-shot from the center point that deflected past P-T goalie Mason Smith.
Less than two minutes later, the IceCats extended their lead, as Alex Schall took a shot that hit Smith, and freshman Josh Coffee pushed the loose puck sitting near the goal-line into the net.
The IceCats maintained that two-goal advantage for most of the opening period, but they struck again on the power-play in the waning moments of the frame. With 7.4 seconds left on the clock, Ruffner took another shot from the center point, and teammate Colton McCutcheon redirected it into the net to push the lead to 3-0.
Ruffner, the senior captain who was recently selected to the PIHL All-Star Game, factored heavily into both power-play tallies in the period.
“Anytime Lane is on the ice, he’s making plays,” Werner said. “He’s definitely key on the power-play, and it definitely helped us tonight.”
After finding success in the closing seconds of the first period, GL needed just 13 seconds of the second period to score again. Another freshman, J.D. Robinson, slid a shot along the ice from the right side just inside the far post to make it 4-0.
McCutcheon netted his second tally just minutes later, as he entered the zone on the right side and ripped a wrist shot from the circle past Smith to extend the IceCats’ lead to five.
McCutcheon and the freshmen providing goals was a welcome sight for Greater Latrobe, which was playing without three key forwards.
Alex Walker, the second-leading scorer and an All-Star, missed the contest with an injury sustained in a holiday tournament in Youngstown, Ohio. Additionally, Josh Martino missed the game due to travel hockey obligations while Peyton Myers is serving a suspension from a penalty he took in a junior varsity game.
“We got some guys out...it’s time for some other guys to step up. It was nice to see some other boys on the scoreboard,” Werner stated.
At that point, however, Penn-Trafford head coach Chris Cerutti made a goaltending change, calling upon freshman Jackson Kerrigan to take over in net, and the move seemed to settle down the Warriors.
While the IceCats were held off the board for the rest of the period, Penn-Trafford finally found the back of the net when captain Ryan Mickey cashed in on a net-front scramble with a little less than five minutes left in the second.
The third started successfully for the IceCats, as senior Cole Ferri scored his class-leading 19th goal when he beat Kerrigan on a one-timer in the slot on a pass from Jarred Stein one minute into the period.
However, the Warriors responded with three unanswered goals in a span of four minutes to put the IceCats on their heels. The P-T surge began when defenseman Ethan Tamborski unleashed a wrist shot just inside the blue-line that sailed past GL goalie Vinny Amatucci to make it 6-2.
Three minutes later, the Warriors struck on the power-play, as Tamborski threaded the needle on a backhand pass into the slot that Jack Sieber one-timed into the net.
Riding the momentum, the Warriors scored less than one minute later, again on the man-advantage, when Jack Hughes deposited a rebound near the left circle past Amatucci to pull his team within two, at 6-4, with 8:07 left in regulation.
Although GL held on over the final eight minutes for the victory, the IceCats allowed more power-play goals in one period than they had all season-, while Amatucci surrendered twice as many goals as he had in his prior five starts combined.
Werner credited Amatucci for making the stops he needed to late in the game, and he also detailed why the normally-suffocating penalty kill wasn’t as successful as usual.
“We were missing some key guys (who) usually play some of those minutes,” he said of the absences of forwards Walker and Martino. “P-T did a good job moving us around and getting us out of position.
“A win is a win, but it just proves we have more work to do,” he continued.
Schall paced Greater Latrobe with three points, all assists, while McCutcheon, Ruffner, Ferri, and Stein all had two-point efforts. The IceCats also received a boost from freshman blue-liner Jason Markowsky, who had been out for more than a month with a wrist injury. His return on defense allowed Werner to shift Nick Byrd to forward, and the senior made the most of his opportunity at a new spot.
“Byrd played well for not really practicing the position for a few years. I thought he stepped up and played great,” Werner noted. “He had a breakaway, made some nice plays, got the puck in deep, was good on the forecheck...was good positionally.”
GL’s pursuit of perfection will be tested over the next few weeks, as the IceCats face three consecutive road tilts, beginning with Hampton on Monday, followed by division rival Franklin Regional, and finally, Baldwin, which is also undefeated.
“We know we’re going to have our hands full with all three of those teams,” Werner revealed. “It’s going to be a good stretch for us to really see where we stand.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.