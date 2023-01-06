The Greater Latrobe hockey team has six players who have been selected to the 2023 PIHL All-Star team. The IceCats’ forwards Peyton Meyers, JD Robinson and Fletcher Harvey were selected along with Jack Beddick and Reid West on defense and goalie Connor Keddie. The Class AA All-Star Game will be played at 5 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the Robert Morris University Sports Island.

