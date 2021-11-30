When Greater Latrobe hockey played Armstrong earlier this month, the IceCats were positioned to potentially hand the Riverhawks their first setback of the season. However, Armstrong’s Lance Quinnell scored with just 29 seconds left in regulation to give the host Riverhawks a 3-2 victory.
In the rematch on Monday at Kirk Nevin Arena in Greensburg, Greater Latrobe led for the vast majority of regulation, only for Quinnell to net the tying goal with 1:17 left in the third period.
Undeterred, the IceCats regrouped, and Josh Coffee provided a spectacular goal in the shootout to clinch the 3-2 win for Greater Latrobe.
As a result, Greater Latrobe improved to 4-3-0, and with eight points, moved ahead of Hempfield Area into sole possession of fourth place in the PIHL Class AA East Division. Meanwhile, Armstrong suffered its first loss of the campaign, but still collected a point. At 7-0-1, the Riverhawks lead the division, one point ahead of Franklin Regional.
As the third shooter for the IceCats, Coffee’s decisive goal broke a 1-1 tie in the shootout. He deliberately entered the zone, and as he deked from his right to left, slowly slid the puck through the five hole of Armstrong goalie Dylan Morris and across the goal line.
“I see him do it all the time in practice,” Greater Latrobe head coach Josh Werner said of Coffee. “I didn’t think he was going to do it there, but it was a gutsy goal for him.”
The shootout began with Armstrong’s Maddox Rearic missing the net on his attempt, while Greater Latrobe defenseman Jack Beddick scored on the backhand. In the second round, Quinnell struck again for the Riverhawks, while Morris denied GL captain Peyton Myers to keep the score knotted. Greater Latrobe senior goaltender Vinny Amatucci then thwarted Chase Hough, which put Coffee in the position to play the hero.
Coffee also opened the scoring in the contest, as he put the IceCats in the lead nearly halfway through the first period. The Wildcats capitalized on a defensive zone turnover for Armstrong, and Coffee cashed in from the slot for his team-leading sixth tally, assisted by Rocco Marino and Joey Coletti.
The IceCats added to their lead in the closing seconds of the period, as JD Robinson scored from the left circle with just seven ticks remaining on the clock to stake GL to a 2-0 advantage.
“To get up two goals on them was big for us,” Werner detailed. “They came out flying, as they usually do. We weathered that storm and we took advantage of a couple opportunities that we had.”
Those opportunities were almost non-existent in the second period for the IceCats, though, as they were limited to just three shots on goal.
On the other hand, Armstrong struck approximately six minutes into the middle frame when Caleb Hoffman received a stellar outlet pass from Quinnell, which allowed him to have a partial breakaway and rip a shot top shelf past Amatucci.
Aside from that one breakdown, the GL defense was solid, especially against the potent Armstrong power play, which went 0-5 after clicking at a 40% rate entering the contest.
“Just great team defense. That’s what we try to preach,” Werner stated after his team held the Riverhawks to five goals below their season average. “I think just the willingness to block shots and try to keep them to the outside when we can I think frustrates them a little bit.”
For much of the third period, it appeared the GL defensive effort would be enough. With a chance to add an insurance marker, the IceCats went on the power play with 3:42 left in regulation. However, momentum swung to Armstrong’s side as the Riverhawks generated more chances shorthanded than the Cats did with the man advantage. Although the score remained 2-1 momentarily, Armstrong pulled Morris for an extra attacker, and Quinnell pounced on a defensive-zone turnover to deadlock the contest.
“Unfortunately, we had a bad turnover there, and there’s one guy on that ice that we can’t give it to, and we gave it to him, and he made us pay,” Werner said of Quinnell, who increased his scoring total to 23 points, just one off the lead in Class AA.
The IceCats quelled the Riverhawks’ momentum for the rest of regulation, though, and with both teams earning a point for advancing to overtime, GL regrouped.
“I think our experience came in a little bit. We played so many close games,” Werner said regarding his team’s mindset entering the three-on-three overtime. “The way we looked at it was it was just back to 0-0.”
Despite a few glorious chances during the three-minute period, including Myers hitting the post on a rebound after a Coffee opportunity, the IceCats were unable to close out Armstrong, necessitating the shootout.
In addition to his shootout winner, Coffee posted a two-point night, while Amatucci made 25 stops in net. On the opposite end of the ice, Morris made 17 saves.
Monday marked the start of a four-game homestand for the IceCats, as they’ll remain at Kirk Nevin Arena for a matchup against Mars Area next Monday at 7:15 p.m.
