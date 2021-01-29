Greater Latrobe and Baldwin were the top teams in the PIHL Class AA for all of last season, so it only seemed fitting that the squads would meet in the Penguins Cup Championship.
After the IceCats and Highlanders each won a pair of playoff games, the stage was seemingly set for the highly-anticipated showdown with the Penguins Cup on the line. That matchup never happened, however, as the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic prompted the suspension and eventual cancellation of the championship last year.
While Thursday marked the first meeting between the teams since then, it did not serve as an accurate representation of what that title game could’ve looked like. Baldwin returned the core of its squad, and has remained a dominant force in 2021, but the IceCats bear little resemblance to last year’s version, losing 10 seniors and nine of the top 11 point-getters from the previous season.
That difference showed on the ice on Thursday, as the Highlanders controlled the play, and notched a 6-2 win against host Greater Latrobe at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
With the win, the Highlanders remained perfect, at 9-0-0, and lead the classification with 18 points. Greater Latrobe, meanwhile, dropped to 3-5-1, and sit in last place in the Southeast Division with seven points.
Baldwin showed its superiority early in the contest, jumping out to a lead and physically overwhelming the IceCats. Following the opening period, Greater Latrobe played on more even terms, until a pair of late goals for Baldwin sealed the outcome.
Greater Latrobe head coach Josh Werner found a silver lining in his team’s effort, especially playing against a squad that had outscored its adversaries 48-9 entering the tilt.
“We’re going to make mistakes, but we saw a lot of positive things from tonight’s game,” he said. “It’s a loss, but it’s a learning experience. I think we learned a lot, and we’re headed in the right direction.”
After the first period, however, it did not look like the IceCats were headed in the right direction. The Highlanders held a 3-0 edge, prompting Greater Latrobe to change goaltenders, and alter the game plan.
Senior Logan Byrd replaced junior Vinny Amatucci in net, and the IceCats made strategic adjustments to clog up the neutral zone, preventing Baldwin from entering the offensive end with speed.
“We knew they were going to come out fast. That’s how they play,” Werner stated of Baldwin’s opening frame. “After the first period, we needed a little kick in the butt.”
Those moves paid dividends, as the IceCats settled in during the second period. They found the back of the net when Peyton Myers finished from the slot off a pass from Josh Coffee on an odd-man break. Back within striking distance, the IceCats appeared to have momentum on their side midway through the period, but prior to a defensive zone faceoff, they were not allowed to make a line change. According to Werner, the official did not look to the Greater Latrobe bench, preventing a chance for the IceCats coach to deploy fresh skaters. On the subsequent faceoff, Baldwin’s Keith Reed Jr. fired a wrister past Byrd from the right circle, making it 4-1.
“He knew he screwed up,” Werner said of the referee. “It’s just a bad bounce, and it’s a shame that that had to happen. That’s unacceptable.”
Myers struck again with 1:20 left in the second, however, as he crashed the net on a feed from Reid West from behind the cage. With his third marker of the season, and team-leading 11th point, Myers kept Greater Latrobe in the game heading into the final period.
“That kid, he’s a scrappy player. He loves those dirty goals,” Werner said of the sophomore. “He’s not afraid to be aggressive, and he’s going to be a heckuva player here for Latrobe.”
While the score remained 4-2 for most of the third period, the Highlanders had the better of the play, peppering Byrd on offense while clamping down in their own end.
Reed Jr. provided the dagger with five minutes left, as he followed his own shot and banged in the rebound to restore a three-goal lead. After Myers hit the post on his effort to secure the hat trick with 1:30 left, the Highlanders added another tally in the last minute, setting the final 6-2 margin.
Reed Jr paced Baldwin with two goals and an assist. Carson Kress, Nelson Buys and Dom Trimbur also enjoyed multi-point efforts for Baldwin, which outshot Greater Latrobe 41-19.
Myers scored twice, while Coffee and West provided assists for the IceCats. Amatucci stopped 26 of 30 shots, while Byrd turned aside nine of 11 chances. The IceCats played without senior Allen Rider, as well as sophomore Nate Huczko, who has been sidelined with a long-term injury.
Greater Latrobe returns to action, 8:30 p.m. Monday, on the road at the Baierl Ice Complex against Moon Area.
The IceCats game next Thursday at home against West Allegheny has been postponed, however, potentially creating a three-week gap until the IceCats play again at Hampton on Feb. 22.
