The Greater Latrobe hockey team has become accustomed to playing in contests that have come down to the wire this season.
Tuesday’s game against Penn-Trafford was no different.
In the end, the host Warriors prevailed against the IceCats, 6-5, in overtime at Center Ice Arena in Delmont.
With the setback, their third consecutive loss, the IceCats fell to 2-2-1, although they did gain a point for reaching overtime. Penn-Trafford, meanwhile, improved to 4-1-0 courtesy of its third straight win.
Greater Latrobe held a lead for most of the third period, but the Warriors scored twice in 57 seconds to pull ahead with less than two minutes left in regulation. With the goaltender pulled, however, Greater Latrobe scored the equalizer with nine seconds to play, marking the second time this season the IceCats tallied with an empty net.
In the three-on-three overtime, though, Penn-Trafford’s Xavier Solomon buried a shot just underneath the crossbar on a two-on-one opportunity to secure the Warriors’ victory.
“It was a fun game to be a part of,” Greater Latrobe head coach Josh Werner said. “It wasn’t exactly what we wanted to do, but the boys didn’t show any quit.”
The equalizing goal for the IceCats came from an unlikely source, as sophomore defenseman Fletcher Harvey jammed home a puck just outside the crease, past P-T goalie Jackson Kerrigan with 9.7 seconds remaining. It marked the first goal in the varsity career for Harvey, who played nine games last season and was playing in his fifth game this campaign.
“He’s a big body ... get him in front of the net, and he ended up banging one home,” Werner said of Harvey’s dramatic goal. “These are situational things that we practice, so we’re comfortable in those situations.”
In the minutes that preceded that goal, however, it was the Warriors who showed a flair for the dramatic.
Though Solomon pounced on a rebound earlier in the frame to pull Penn-Trafford within a goal, nearly 10 minutes elapsed with Greater Latrobe still maintaining a 4-3 advantage. The IceCats also went to the power play for the first time in the game with a chance to net a crucial insurance marker. Instead, the man-advantage was cut short when Alex Schall was penalized for a high stick. After four-on-four play, the Warriors briefly went to the power play, and cashed in when captain Nico Martucci directed a shot past Greater Latrobe goalie Logan Byrd with 2:41 left in the third.
It took less than a minute for Penn-Trafford to take the lead, as Nate Loughner scored from the right side off a pass from Martucci, making it 5-4 Warriors with 1:44 remaining.
The game began in similar back-and-forth fashion, as Martucci opened the scoring less than four minutes in, but Josh Coffee answered for Greater Latrobe just 24 seconds later. Martucci lofted a shot on goal that Byrd initially appeared to save, but it squirted through and across the goal line. Coffee, meanwhile, netted his fourth goal of the season when he finished in front of the net after he corralled a slap shot from the point by Louie Amatucci.
The IceCats gained their first lead of the night when JD Robinson finished on a wrist shot from the right circle later in the first. Just 1:22 later, however, Penn-Trafford pulled even when Ben Chen capitalized on a defensive zone turnover by the IceCats, ripping a shot past Byrd’s blocker.
The lone goal in the second period was provided by Schall, one of just three seniors for Greater Latrobe. Schall collected the puck in the circle after a faceoff win by Peyton Myers, and ripped the twine to put the Cats back in the lead.
He struck again just 40 seconds into the third, when he stickhandled around a Warriors’ defender, came in on a partial breakaway against Kerrigan, and finished on the backhand to make it 4-2. The tally marked the team-leading sixth goal of the season for Schall.
In addition to Schall’s two goals and an assist, Peyton Myers had a multi-point performance for Greater Latrobe, as he added two assists.
The five goals also tied a season high for Greater Latrobe. The IceCats were limited to a goal in each of their past two outings – a 3-1 loss against Hempfield Area, and a 2-1 defeat to Thomas Jefferson last week.
A simple offensive approach paid dividends, according to Werner.
“We got the puck down deep well and were able to cycle it well, and that’s how we created some of our scoring chances,” he said.
Byrd, meanwhile, made 24 saves in his second game of the season. His prior start also went to overtime, a 5-4 victory against Montour on Nov. 9.
With its third setback of the season, Greater Latrobe already eclipsed the loss total from the 2019-20 season. Nearly a dozen players moved on from that squad that reached the Class AA Penguins Cup Championship. The current group includes just four upperclassmen.
“One thing the coaching staff and I have been preaching is yeah the teams are different, but the expectations here are the same,” Werner said. “That’s our foundation of what we need to build.
“It’s tough losing these three games, but every team goes through it. We gotta learn from it; we’re a young team, and we’ll look to rebound next week.”
To that point, Greater Latrobe faces another division matchup next Tuesday, as the IceCats will return to Center Ice Arena to play Franklin Regional on Dec. 8 for a 6:30 p.m. faceoff.
