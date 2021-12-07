It was an up-and-down week for the Greater Latrobe hockey team.
The IceCats enjoyed the highest of highs one week ago when they handed Armstrong — one of the top teams in the classification — its first loss of the season. But on Monday, Mars Area was able to pick up its second win of the season when the Fighting Planets edged out Greater Latrobe, 3-2, at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Greater Latrobe fell to .500 with a 4-4 overall record, which puts the IceCats fourth in the seven-team East Division with eight points. Mars Area improved to 2-8 overall and the Fighting Planets are sixth in the seven-team West Division. Armstrong (17 points), Franklin Regional (14) and Penn-Trafford (12) are ahead of the IceCats in the division.
Greater Latrobe continues its four-game homestand, as the IceCats seek to rebound, 8:35 p.m. Monday against one-win Indiana Area at Kirk Nevin. The IceCats play again three days later at home against Thomas Jefferson before closing the calendar year the following week at Meadville.
The IceCats opened the season with consecutive wins against Shaler Area and Hempfield Area, outscoring the opposition by a 9-3 margin. But they endured a three-game skid, falling against Penn-Trafford, Franklin Regional and Armstrong, games in which they were outscored 13-3. Greater Latrobe won two straight, beating Indiana Area — the team the IceCats will play on Monday — before handing Armstrong its first loss of the season in a shootout last week. But the streak was snapped when IceCats fell to Mars Area by one goal on Monday.
Peyton Myers led Greater Latrobe with a goal and an assist on Monday, while Noah Guidos also scored for the IceCats. Jack Beddick registered an assist and Evan Jarvis stopped 14 of 17 shots faced in goal for Greater Latrobe.
Jacob Lestitian, Al McKee and Will Matusek were the goal-scorers for Mars Area. Rohan Narasimhan tallied two assists, while Max Zagorski, Wes Scurci and Luke Raymundo also had helpers. Willow Starkey stopped 13 of 15 shots faced in goal, leading Mars Area to the win.
Both teams couldn’t manage a goal in the first period. Guidos opened the scoring in the second period when he gave Greater Latrobe a 1-0 lead with a short-handed goal from Myers at 2:06.
Mars Area took a 2-1 lead into the third period with consecutive goals scored in a 30-second span. Lestitian scored from Raymundo and Narasimhan at 12:36 of the period and McKee gave the Fighting Planets the lead 30 seconds later, also from Narasimhan.
Greater Latrobe got back on track to start the third with a power-play goal scored by Myers from Beddick at 1:13 of the period. But Matusek netted the eventual game-winner midway through the period. He scored at 10:49 of the third from Scurci and Zagorski and the Fighting Planets were able to hang on for the final 6:11 to pick up their second win of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.