With three teams battling for the last remaining playoff spot in the PIHL Class AA East Division, every point is crucial for postseason hopes.
Greater Latrobe entered the contest on Monday night tied for fourth place, and had an opportunity to create separation in that race, but the IceCats fell 5-4 to Hempfield Area at the Kirk Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
As a result, the Spartans leapfrogged the IceCats into fourth in the East. Hempfield Area improved to 7-8-1, with 15 points, while the IceCats fell to 7-8-0, and remain tied with Shaler Area with 14 points.
Greater Latrobe has established its recipe for success in 2021-22, as it has held its opponents to three goals or fewer in every victory this season. After allowing just two goals combined in their past two games, both victories, the IceCats could not turn this contest into a tight-checking and low-scoring affair.
“It was a run and gun game, and that doesn’t really fit our system,” said Greater Latrobe head coach Josh Werner. “Hempfield dictated play, and we were responding with the way they play, and it wasn’t going to work for us.
“They got the last scoring chance, and they buried it.”
To Werner’s point, the Spartans broke a 4-4 tie with the decisive goal with 3:59 left in regulation. Hempfield Area’s Zachary Ridilla netted the winner, his second goal of the night, as he entered the GL zone with a two-on-one advantage, but kept the puck and finished on his backhand past GL netminder Vinny Amatucci.
Trailing by a goal, the IceCats pulled Amatucci and played six-on-five for the final two minutes, but could not find the equalizer. Hempfield Area goalie Zack Francisco made several spectacular stops throughout the night, especially in the third period when the Cats held a decided advantage in zone time and outshot the Spartans 10-5.
“We had some opportunities, and that’s one thing we really try to preach with the players is when we create these opportunities, we have to bury them,” Werner intimated. “Their goalie made some big saves.”
While Francisco’s heroics, including a few sprawling saves to keep the puck from crossing the goal line, were paramount, the Hempfield Area duo of Ridilla and Aiden Dunlap provided most of the offense. Dunlap compiled three points, as he opened the scoring with a backhand goal three minutes into the first period, and added a powerplay marker early in the third period to put Hempfield Area ahead 4-3.
As was the theme for most of the night, however, leads were short lived, as the IceCats pulled even near the midway point of the third on a wrist shot by Fletcher Harvey. Harvey’s tally, his third of the season, came on a pass from Jacob Hannah after the Spartans committed a defensive-zone turnover.
Greater Latrobe also received goals from Josh Coffee, Peyton Myers, and Nik Manolakos. Coffee’s marker went off the post and in to deadlock the contest at 1-1 in the first period. After Ridilla staked the Spartans to another lead early in the second, Myers responded less than two minutes later with a powerplay goal on a low shot from the right circle. Myers has accounted for four of the six powerplay goals this season for the maligned GL unit.
Later in the second, the IceCats took their first and only lead, as Manolakos raced after a loose puck that Harvey had cleared through the neutral zone and into the Spartans’ defensive territory. At the same time, Francisco darted out of his net in an attempt to get to the puck first, but Manolakos poked it under the Spartans’ goaltender and into the empty net to make it 3-2.
The goal was the fifth of the campaign for Manolakos, who also registered an assist on the Myers’ score.
“He scores big goals for us. He really took a big step from last year to this year,” Werner said of Manolakos, who failed to tally a goal as a sophomore in 2020-21.
However, Logan Eisaman pulled the Spartans even less than a minute later on a one-timer in the slot off a pinpoint pass from Dunlap, setting the stage for the third period.
In the defeat, Manolakos and Harvey each posted a goal and an assist, while Jacob Hannah compiled two assists. Amatucci made 22 saves, including stopping Dunlap on a penalty shot in the second period.
Eisaman matched Dunlap with three points for the Spartans, while Francisco earned the win between the pipes with 23 stops.
Hempfield Area avenged its 6-3 loss earlier this season against Greater Latrobe.
Greater Latrobe returns to the ice later this week for a massive showdown with Shaler Area. The IceCats travel to play the Titans on Thursday at 7:50 at the Alpha Ice Complex in Harmarville.
“We really got to take advantage of some of our practices, just to hone the skills and the systems that we need to run. Most importantly, we just gotta stick to our game,” Werner revealed. “If we play the way we know how as a team, I feel like we’ll create those opportunities to put us in a good position to win.”
