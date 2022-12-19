The Greater Latrobe hockey team’s week didn’t get any easier with a 5-1 loss to Armstrong Thursday.
The IceCats started the week by making the trek to Mt. Lebanon Ice Center to take on the PIHL’s first-place South Fayette.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Greater Latrobe hockey team’s week didn’t get any easier with a 5-1 loss to Armstrong Thursday.
The IceCats started the week by making the trek to Mt. Lebanon Ice Center to take on the PIHL’s first-place South Fayette.
Latrobe battled South Fayette to a 3-2 loss.
The IceCats’ travels continued as they made their way to Armstrong’s Belmont Complex Thursday to face the team that is currently tied for second in the PIHL and fell 5-1.
Armstrong, along with Penn-Trafford, hold records of 7-2, Greater Latrobe is currently in fifth place at 6-3, a game behind Bishop McCort and a game ahead of Hempfield Area.
Things looked promising for the IceCats early as they took the early lead just 1:40 into the first period when JD Robinson, assisted by Peyton Myers and Noah Guidos, put Latrobe up 1-0.
The IceCats held the 1-0 lead until the second period when Adam Hooks scored for Armstrong to knot the score at 1-1. Armstrong would take the lead at 2-1 when with five minutes left in the period, Chase Hough, assisted by Hooks, scored on a powerplay.
Penalties were an issue for the IceCats as they tallied six on the night for a total of 20 minutes compared to Armstrong’s two which totaled four minutes.
Armstrong would add to its lead in the closing period when Hooks scored on a power play to make it a 3-1 game at nearly six minutes into the period.
Less than a minute later, Wyatt Tutak extended the Armstrong lead to 4-1 with a goal.
Jameson Yackmack added a goal late on a powerplay for Armstrong to make it a 5-1 game.
The IceCats return home to Kirk S. Nevin Arena Dec. 22 to take on Hempfield Area.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.