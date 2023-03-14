Last week, the Greater Latrobe hockey team seemingly experienced a heartbreaking end to the season. The IceCats lost 2-1 in overtime on the road against third-seeded Bishop McCort in the quarterfinals of the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup playoffs.
At the time, the defeat signaled the conclusion in the high school careers of 14 seniors, several of whom were denied the chance to compete for the title as freshmen in 2020, when COVID canceled the Penguins Cup Championship game against Baldwin.
“It was heartbreak. You’re with those kids so long, and you hate to see seasons end like that,” said Greater Latrobe head coach Josh Werner of the OT loss against the Crimson Crushers. “It was very emotional in the locker room.”
Approximately 48 hours, though, the IceCats players and coaches experienced a much different emotion, as the PIHL ruled that Greater Latrobe retroactively won the game via forfeit, as Bishop McCort used an eligible player.
As a result, the IceCats have new life, as they advance to the semifinals and will play No. 2 seed South Fayette today at 9 p.m. at the Robert Morris University Island Sports Center on Neville Island.
PIHL rules require that players compete in at least 10 games during the regular season to be eligible for postseason play, with potential exceptions granted for games missed due to injury or illness. One of Bishop McCort’s players was listed as playing in 14 games during the campaign but was not scratched for multiple games which he missed. While Werner and the IceCats were unaware of the issue, another PIHL team reported the situation to league officials, who ultimately deemed the outcome a forfeit on Thursday night.
“I don’t even know who put it in. It wasn’t us,” Werner revealed. “It’s unfortunate for those teams, but it’s fair, I think.
“It was a real fluid situation,” added Werner. “I’ve never been a part of anything like this. But we’re happy to have this second opportunity.”
The PIHL’s official scoresheet for the game now lists the final as 1-0 in favor of No. 6 Greater Latrobe, but the contest provided a valuable challenge for the IceCats. Greater Latrobe captain Peyton Myers opened the scoring with a goal near the midway point of the opening period, staking the Cats to a 1-0 edge. That advantage stood until the third period when Greater Latrobe’s Dylan Morris was called for a major penalty that sent him to the penalty box for five minutes. On the lengthy power play, Brennan Karalfa scored the equalizer, setting up overtime. In the extra frame, Ivan Safronov netted the winner for the Crimson Crushers.
That battle should only help prepare the IceCats for another matchup against South Fayette, which has defeated Greater Latrobe three times this season. In addition to falling to the Lions in a holiday tournament outside of PIHL play, the Cats suffered a 3-2 defeat on the road in early December and ended the regular season with a 5-4 shootout loss at home against South Fayette.
“I look forward to a tough challenge with them, and I think our players do, too,” said Werner, noting that each previous game was tightly contested.
“We can’t be taking penalties,” he continued, referencing the Lions’ potent power play. “We need to make sure we support each other well and have good puck possession; get some good shots on net, create some good opportunities, and kind of put them back on their heels a little bit.”
Following the unique circumstances of the past week, the IceCats are embracing the chance to write a different finish to their 2022-23 campaign.
“We kind of went through the emotions and everything like that after the McCort game,” Werner stated. “We really have nothing to lose.”
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
