The Greater Latrobe hockey team has grown accustomed to keeping it close in the third period through four games.
But the IceCats came out on the wrong end of the third-period battle for the second straight game, as Thomas Jefferson narrowly defeated Greater Latrobe, 2-1, during a PIHL Class AA regular-season game played Monday at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Greater Latrobe has trailed during the third period in all four games this season. Still, the IceCats rallied to win the first two games of the year before coming up short in their most recent contests, falling against Hempfield Area last week and then again on Monday against Thomas Jefferson.
Greater Latrobe picked up a 3-2 come-from-behind victory during its season-opener against Shaler Area. In that game, the IceCats scored three times on eight shots in the third period, as Greater Latrobe posted the one-goal victory despite Shaler Area holding a 20-11 advantage in shots. Last week, Greater Latrobe tied the game in the third period and won it in a shootout during a 5-4 victory against Montour. The IceCats fell behind 2-0 and 4-2 in that game, but battled back to even the score in the final 90 seconds of regulation and eventually win in the shootout.
Last week, Hempfield Area jumped out to a 3-0 lead through two periods against Greater Latrobe. The Spartans were able to hold off the upstart IceCats, who only managed one goal in the third period. It was a similar story on Monday — only one goal closer — as Thomas Jefferson scored twice in the first period. The Jaguars kept the IceCats at bay in the third, as Greater Latrobe scored once in the final 17 minutes, but couldn’t complete the comeback.
The IceCats are 2-2 overall and they have four points in the Class AA Southeast Division. That’s enough for a three-way tie for second place with Penn-Trafford and Franklin Regional and two points behind unbeaten division leader Hempfield Area, which has outscored the opposition 16-5 in three games. Greater Latrobe won its second division championship in three years last season, also capturing the title during the 2017-18 season. Prior to that, Greater Latrobe hadn’t won a division championship since the 2012-13 season, the last of a dominant streak of seven straight seasons with a division title. Greater Latrobe has won nine division titles in the last 14 years.
Greater Latrobe is back in action against Penn-Trafford, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Center Ice Arena in Delmont. That contest begins an important early-season stretch of three consecutive inter-division games, as Greater Latrobe faces Penn-Trafford next Tuesday, followed by Franklin Regional the following week and then the Warriors again on Dec. 17 at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Thomas Jefferson scored twice in the first period, a pair of goals in less than a six-minute span that ultimately gave the Jaguars the victory. Will O’Brien led the way with one goal and one assist, while Zack Strutt also found the back of the net and Nick Stock provided a helper.
Allen Rider netted the lone Greater Latrobe goal, scored with six seconds left in the game, while on the power play. Reid West provided an assist for the IceCats, who lost 10 seniors and nine of their top 11 point-getters from last season.
Greater Latrobe goaltender Vinny Amatucci turned aside 28 of 30 shots faced, as Thomas Jefferson outshot the IceCats, 30-11. Luke Ripepi earned the win for Thomas Jefferson, turning aside 10 of 11 shots faced. The IceCats have been outshot 134-72 in four games this season, an average of 34 allowed and 18 taken in those contests.
Thomas Jefferson outshot the IceCats 10-2 during the first period, en route to the early lead. Strutt scored an even-strength goal from O’Brien at 4:59 to put the Jaguars ahead. O’Brien found the back of the net from Stock at 10:36 for the eventual game-winning goal.
The Jaguars stayed ahead, 2-0, through two periods, as Thomas Jefferson outshot Greater Latrobe 11-3 in the second and 21-5 through two periods played.
It was a closer margin in the third, as Thomas Jefferson outshot Greater Latrobe in the final 17 minutes, where the IceCats managed their lone goal of the game. Rider scored on the power play from West with six seconds to play in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.