The Greater Latrobe hockey team returned to the ice in a big way.
The IceCats, playing their first game in more than a month, downed Meadville Area in a shootout, 4-3, during a PIHL Class AA regular-season game played Tuesday at Meadville Ice Rink.
The shootout victory against Meadville Area snapped a five-game losing streak, as Greater Latrobe hadn’t won a game since Nov. 9.
The IceCats, who advanced to the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup championship game last season, started the 2020-21 season with a 2-0 record, rallying for victories against Shaler Area and Montour. But Greater Latrobe, who lost 10 seniors and nine of the top 11 point-getters from the previous season, dropped the next five against Hempfield Area, Thomas Jefferson, Penn-Trafford, Mars Area and Franklin Regional as the IceCats were outscored by a two-to-one margin, 20-10, during the losing streak.
They were able to snap that skid on Tuesday.
That moved the IceCats to 3-4-0-1 overall this season, good for fourth place in the Class AA Southeast Division with seven points. They trail third-place Penn-Trafford by three points, as Hempfield Area leads the division with one loss and 12 points. Greater Latrobe was originally scheduled to play South Fayette on Thursday, but that game was moved to Monday, March 8. The IceCats are back in action, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, against Baldwin at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg. Baldwin is undefeated and is tied for the top spot in the Southwest Division with 12 points.
Alex Schall was the hero on Tuesday, as he ended the five-game losing streak with the deciding goal in the shootout. Schall also found the back of the net during the game with a second-period power-play goal.
Schall has nine goals and 10 points in seven games this season. Schall’s nine goals are tied for second in the classification. Schall, who finished No. 11 in Class AA scoring last season has points in 27 of his last 31 games played with 29 goals and 50 points during that span.
Fletcher Harvey and Peyton Myers both scored a goal and an assist for the IceCats, while Josh Coffee added two helpers. Myers has one goal and nine points in eight games, while Coffee has five goals and eight points in eight games.
Vinny Amatucci turned in a spectacular effort to give the IceCats their first win in more than two months. Amatucci stopped 41 of 44 shots faced for his second win of the season. Meadville Area scored two power-play goals, but the Bulldogs also had seven chances with the man advantage, as Amatucci stood tall to preserve the victory.
Meadville Area held a 44-34 advantage in shots against Greater Latrobe. The IceCats have been outshot 240-161 in eight games this season, an average of 30 allowed and 20 taken in those contests. Michael Mahoney led Meadville Area with a goal and two assists, while Ryan Scheppelmann added a goal and a helper. Brandon Corey found the back of the net, while Jonathan English and Trevor Kessler also contributed assists. Jordan McCurdy stopped 31 of 34 shots in goal.
Harvey started things for the IceCats with a power-play goal 5:04 into the game from Coffee and Myers. It was the first of two power-play goals as Greater Latrobe went 2-for-3 with the man advantage.
The IceCats carried the 1-0 lead into the second period, but Scheppelmann tallied on the power-play eight seconds after the break from Mahoney and Kessler to even the score. Schall scored his power-play goal from Coffee at 14:46 of the second, but Corey tied the game 15 seconds later from Scheppelmann and Mahoney.
Myers gave Greater Latrobe a 3-2 lead at 10:56 of the third period from Harvey, but the IceCats weren’t able to end it in regulation. Mahoney scored a power-play goal in the final minute of the third period, scoring with 45 seconds to play in regulation to force overtime.
But that’s where Schall stepped up, finishing as the hero and ending Greater Latrobe’s five-game losing streak.
