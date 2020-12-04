The Greater Latrobe hockey team came up short in a previously-unscheduled night on the ice.
Mars Area jumped out to an early lead and held on for a 6-3 victory against the IceCats during a PIHL Class AA regular-season game played Thursday at the Baierl Ice Complex.
The IceCats opened the season with consecutive wins against Shaler Area and Montour, but have since lost four straight, falling to 2-3-0-1 overall. That’s good for third place in the four-team Southeast conference, behind unbeaten Hempfield Area (4-0) and Penn-Trafford (4-1), which are tied for the top spot. The IceCats are the defending division champion, capturing their second title in three years last season.
Greater Latrobe initially didn’t have a game scheduled on Thursday. But IceCats head coach Josh Werner explained that Mars Area was supposed to play Thomas Jefferson, and the Jaguars couldn’t play the game.
“The PIHL is looking to play as many games as they can at this point,” Werner said. “So we were like, ‘Sure, why not?”
Thursday’s contest against Mars Area (3-1) means the IceCats will not meet the Fighting Planets during their game, initially scheduled for Feb. 15. Greater Latrobe is next scheduled to face division rival Franklin Regional, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Center Ice Arena in Delmont. Franklin Regional is fourth in the division, one point behind Greater Latrobe with a 2-2 record.
The IceCats, following their wins against Shaler Area and Montour, lost consecutive games against Hempfield Area and Thomas Jefferson, by respective 3-1 and 2-1 margins. Greater Latrobe has trailed during the third period of all six games this season, coming up with comeback wins in two of those contests. The IceCats are tied for the league lead with 10 third-period goals, including two more on Thursday.
Earlier this week, the IceCats dropped a wild 6-5 overtime decision against Penn-Trafford at Center Ice Arena. In that game, the IceCats held leads of 2-1 and 4-2 before Penn-Trafford rallied for a 5-4 advantage. Greater Latrobe tied the game with nine seconds to play in regulation to force overtime, but Penn-Trafford prevailed in the extra period.
Mars Area took an early lead against Greater Latrobe on Thursday, and then the Fighting Planets jumped on the IceCats with three straight power-play goals in the first 3:28 of the second period. Greater Latrobe battled back with three of the next four goals, trimming the deficit to 5-3, but Mars Area added an empty-netter in the final minute to seal the win.
Wes Scurci and Matthew Bobko led Mars Area, both scoring two goals and one assist. Shaun Wasylson and Michael Rushe also found the back of the net, while Nick Bruce provided an assist. Ryder Finn stopped 23 of 26 shots for the win in goal.
Alex Schall scored twice to lead Greater Latrobe. He has eight goals and nine points this season, good enough for fifth in Class AA scoring. His eight goals rank second in the classification. Schall, who finished No. 11 in Class AA scoring last season, has points in 26 of his last 29 games played with 28 goals and 49 points during that span.
Josh Coffee, among the top 25 scorers in the league, also had a goal and an assist for Greater Latrobe. Peyton Myers, who is 15th in Class AA scoring, tallied an assist, as did Allen Rider. Coffee has five goals and six points this season, while Myers has seven assists. Goaltender Vinny Amatucci turned aside 20 of 25 shots faced.
Greater Latrobe was an even, 26-26, in shots on goal with Mars Area, but the IceCats have been outshot 160-107 in six games, an average of 27 allowed and 18 taken in those contests.
Scurci got things started for the Fighting Planets with the lone goal of the first period, scored at 12:03 from Bruce.
Greater Latrobe outshot Mars Area, 12-9, in the second period, but the Fighting Planets’ power play proved to be the difference.
Bobko cashed in on a hooking call late in the first period with a power-play goal from Scurci scored 22 seconds into the second. Scurci netted a second power-play goal 1:02 later, from Bobko, following a tripping call, and Bobko scored the Fighting Planets’ third power-play goal in 3:28 after an interference penalty. Mars Area went a perfect 3-for-3 with the man advantage, scoring all three goals in that first 3:28 of the second period to open a 4-0 lead.
But the IceCats weren’t finished. Coffee scored from Rider at 14:59 to make it a 4-1 game. Wasylson netted an unassisted goal for Mars Area, making it 5-1, at 2:30 of the third, but the IceCats continued to battle.
Schall scored an even-strength marker from Coffee and Myers, and Schall netted his second goal of the game, this one unassisted, to make it interesting, as Greater Latrobe trimmed the deficit to 5-3 with 4:58 to play. But Rushe ended the game, scoring an empty-net goal with 20 seconds remaining.
