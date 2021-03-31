HARMAR — When Greater Latrobe dropped a 6-2 home decision against powerhouse Baldwin on Jan. 28, the IceCats fell to 3-5-1, and sat in last place in the PIHL Class AA Southeast Division.
At that point, it seemed highly improbable that Greater Latrobe would be headed back to the Penguins Cup playoffs after reaching the championship game last March. Since that setback, however, the IceCats have been among the hottest teams in the entire classification, winning eight of their final nine games.
That second-half surge will culminate with a playoff appearance, as the IceCats clinched another post-season berth with a 6-3 victory against host Hampton on Tuesday at the Alpha Ice Complex in Harmarville.
Greater Latrobe, which improved to 11-6-1 with the win against the Talbots, earned a wild card spot. The IceCats are seemingly destined for the No. 6 seed in the eight-team field, as they hold a tiebreaker against Franklin Regional, while West Allegheny’s loss on Tuesday means that neither the Indians nor Penn-Trafford can equal Greater Latrobe’s 23 points.
“It’s been a wild ride. Something clicked during that Baldwin game,” said Greater Latrobe head coach Josh Werner. “We were able to build off of it, and we had a big stretch in February where we didn’t have any games, so we were able to break down our game and work on things we needed to work on.”
To that point, the IceCats rebounded just four days after the loss to Baldwin with a lopsided win against Moon on Feb. 1. But because of a quark in the scheduling and coronavirus (COVID-19) protocol issues, the IceCats did not play again until Feb. 25, a win against Franklin Regional.
In a packed March schedule that has included seven games, the IceCats have been nearly perfect, with the lone blemish coming in a 3-2 loss against Penn-Trafford on March 15. A crucial victory last week against West Allegheny gave the IceCats a win-and-you’re-in scenario against struggling Hampton, however, and Greater Latrobe led almost the entire contest.
“It really worked to our advantage, and we’re peaking at the right time,” Werner said of the backloaded schedule.
On Tuesday, Greater Latrobe’s top line once again led the way, as Alex Schall and JD Robinson each provided two goals and two assists, while Peyton Myers contributed a goal and two helpers. That trio has produced all season, but has been even more prolific during the IceCats’ surge. Schall and Myers both have ascended among the top 10 scorers in Class AA, and Schall’s 28 goals ranks second in the classification.
“They’re big-game players. They’re able to find opportunities and create opportunities when we need a goal,” Werner stated. “They’re playing really well right now.”
It didn’t take long for that line to make an impact on Tuesday, as all three players combined for the opening goal less than six minutes into the first period. Myers won an offensive-zone faceoff, and Schall immediately sent the puck towards the net, where Robinson redirected it past Hampton goaltender Nathan Dembowski.
The same trio combined for another tally less than five minutes later, with Schall finishing a beautiful feed from Robinson, as the one-timer put the IceCats ahead 2-0.
Hampton halted the IceCats’ momentum late in the first, however, as the Talbots struck on the power play when Owen Cirlingione released a shot from the point, and it deflected in the slot and past Greater Latrobe goaltender Logan Byrd.
In the second period, the IceCats restored their two-goal lead when Schall carried the puck down the right side, and snapped a wrister from the circle to make it 3-1.
Hampton, which has not been in the playoff hunt for weeks, replaced Dembowski midway through the second period, as Brendon Frankel took over between the pipes. Late in the stanza, Greater Latrobe captain Allen Rider cashed in on him courtesy of a rebound on a shot from Reid West to make it 4-1.
Although the tally was just Rider’s fourth goal of the campaign, Werner said his impact on the squad has been significant.
“He’s a hard worker. He leads the team on and off the ice,” he said. “Couldn’t be happier for him.”
Staked to a three-goal advantage after the intermission, the IceCats added another goal just 20 seconds into the third period on the man advantage, when Myers redirected a shot from the point by Jack Beddick.
The Talbots did not surrender, though, as Josh Bianco pounced on a defensive-zone turnover by Greater Latrobe, and fired a wrister past Byrd to make it 5-1 with 10:50 remaining.
A Hampton penalty a minute later, however, provided another opportunity to the potent Greater Latrobe power play, and the IceCats took advantage after Werner utilized a timeout.
“I felt like I needed to call a timeout to give our guys a rest and kind of reset and refocus for that last 10 minutes,” he explained regarding the timeout, which was immediately answered with a peculiar Hampton timeout. “I wanted to give (the top power play unit) a rest because it was a big point in the game that we needed a goal.”
As a result, Robinson netted his second of the night, as he received the puck behind the net from defenseman Louie Amatucci, and then curled to the left circle and ripped a shot past Frankel.
Hampton’s Isaak Zech finished the scoring with a marker with more than four minutes remaining.
Greater Latrobe nearly tripled Hampton in shots, 45-17.
With the PIHL regular season set to conclude on Thursday, the IceCats could soon learn their playoff fate, and Werner anticipates his team could play as soon as Monday, April 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.