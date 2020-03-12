MOON TOWNSHIP – The Greater Latrobe hockey team rolled through the first half of its PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup semifinal-round game against Hempfield Area with an early two-goal lead.
Then, the Spartans quickly tied the game with a pair of goals in less than a minute.
That was the wakeup call the IceCats needed to clamp down defensively and return to the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup championship game.
Alex Walker scored twice and Alex Schall netted the game-winner as the Greater Latrobe hockey team dispatched rival Hempfield Area, 3-2, during a semifinal-round game of the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup playoffs Wednesday at Robert Morris University’s Island Sports Center Complex.
The win sends the IceCats back to a familiar place: The PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup championship game. The No. 2-ranked IceCats will meet Baldwin, the top team in Class AA, for the title 6 p.m. Monday at Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township. Baldwin edged out Mars Area, 3-2, in overtime during the other semifinal on Wednesday.
“When (Hempfield Area) got those two goals, it felt like they had the momentum, so I knew we had to get it back,” Walker said. “We couldn’t give them any chances to score a goal. We had to play shutdown.”
The IceCats did just that. And now they’re headed back to the title game.
Greater Latrobe is in the championship game for the third time in eight seasons and the sixth time in 13 seasons overall. It’s GL’s first title-game appearance since the 2016-17 season, when the IceCats suffered a 6-1 defeat against then-division rival Plum. Four current seniors — Cole Ferri, Lane Ruffner, Jarred Stein and Colten McCutcheon — played in that game.
“We obviously remember the loss, but we remember the compete level in that game,” sixth-year coach Josh Werner said. “That’s what we’re going to plan on taking into the game on Monday.”
Greater Latrobe has a rich history with the Class AA Penguins Cup.
The IceCats have won four Class AA Penguins Cup championships — and Class AA Pennsylvania Cup state titles — since 2008. That’s the most in Class AA during that span, it’s tied for the most in the state overall and tied for the second-most in Penguins’ Cup history. The IceCats are 8-1 in combined Class AA Penguin Cup and Pennsylvania Cup state championship games, losing for the first time in 2016-17.
Greater Latrobe won three consecutive state and Penguins Cup titles from 2008-10 and another in 2013.
“It’s always nice getting back there,” said Werner, who coached the IceCats to the title game in the 2016-17 season. “It’s a great atmosphere. It’s great for the organization and it’s great for the community.”
On Wednesday, Greater Latrobe played in the Class AA Penguins Cup semifinals for the third time in four seasons and the eighth time since the 2007-08 season, a span of 13 seasons.
The IceCats, who won their second division championship in three years and ninth in 14 years, had to get past division rival Hempfield Area for a third time this season, to reach the Penguins Cup championship game again.
Offense carried the way early, but the IceCats clamped down defensively to reach the title game again.
Walker scored two goals in the first 18 minutes of the game, staking GL to an early lead. Schall scored the lone goal of the third period, which proved to be the game-winner, and also added an assist.
Ferri provided three assists and Ruffner two for the IceCats, who won their fifth straight game. Greg Irons got the start and stopped 22 of 24 shots for Greater Latrobe, which has won eight of its last 10.
“It feels unbelievable, just to pull this out,” Walker said. “It’s just an unbelievable feeling.
“We were up, 2-0, but they came back and it was a tight game from then on. Once we got that third goal, we shut them down.”
Both styles are comfortable for the IceCats, who boast the top goal differential in Class AA at plus-84. Greater Latrobe is the top scoring team in Class AA with 115 goals in 20 games, and the IceCats are also the best defensive team in the classification, giving up 31 goals in 20 contests.
They adopted a defensive mindset after Hempfield Area struck in the second period.
“It’s just the mentality we had,” Walker said. “After the intermission, we really regrouped and got back to what we were trying to do. That really pulled us through until the end of the game.”
Nicholas Bruno and Matt Traczynski scored the goals for Hempfield Area. Hunter Smiles and Tristan Lloyd provided assists, and Joe Behler stopped 41 of 44 shots faced in goal.
“We were rolling, but they scored those quick two and it just changed the momentum,” Walker said. “We have a bunch of older kids on the team...a lot of seniors. They paved the way for us. We just followed their lead and that pulled us through.”
Walker, No. 5 in Class AA scoring, opened the scoring for Greater Latrobe at 12:28 of the first period. Ferri took the initial shot from the left faceoff circle and Walker banged in the rebound from the near post.
Walker gave the IceCats a 2-0 lead just 39 seconds into the second period when he beat Behler over the shoulder with a high wrist shot. The IceCats returned eight of its top 10 scorers from last season, including Walker and Ferri.
Dating back to last season, Walker has 26 goals and 82 points in his last 31 games. Walker, whose 28-game scoring streak was snapped in the regular-season finale, has 19 goals and 63 points in his last 22 games played.
Ferri, No. 4 in scoring in Class AA, has 36 goals and 70 points in his last 31 games. He has scored in 22 of his last 24 games.
Hempfield Area changed the complexion of the game midway through the second period with goals scored 57 seconds apart.
Traczynski got the Spartans on the board with a goal at 5:31 of the second. Traczynski was wide open in the slot when he took a centering pass from Smiles and quickly converted.
On the Spartans’ second goal, Bruno took a long lead pass from Lloyd at the IceCats’ blue-line and finished the breakaway.
“It was definitely tough,” Werner said. “We faced a little adversity there.”
But Schall came through for the IceCats at 6:37 of the third period.
Ruffner took the initial shot from the right point and Schall deflected it behind Behler for the eventual game-winning goal. Schall, who finished No. 11 in Class AA scoring, has points in 21 of his last 24 games with 20 goals and 40 points during that span.
His game-winner proved to be enough for the defensive-minded IceCats, who suffocated the Spartans and limited Hempfield Area to just six shots in the third period.
The IceCats had to kill a Ruffner hooking call in the final five minutes and they fended off another quality Hempfield Area opportunity in the last 20 seconds, but that was it.
Defense sent them back to the title game.
“We knew we wanted to shut it down,” Werner said. “We didn’t want to stop going hard for the puck, but we had to be a little more defensive-minded in the third period once that goal was scored.
“That’s all we needed. It worked out well for us.”
The IceCats lost just two times in 20 games played this season, including one in regulation against No. 1 Baldwin, the team they will play for the championship on Monday.
During the prior game against Baldwin on Jan. 30 at Ice Castle Arena in Castle Shannon, Greater Latrobe trailed, 3-0, and rallied to tie the game before the Highlanders scored twice in the final five minutes for the win.
The IceCats are seeking a different result — and another championship — this time around.
“We’re going to have to bring our best game,” Werner said. “We know it’s going to be the hardest game we play all year. We’re excited. We’ll be ready.” ——— PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup SemifinalsHemp. Area 0 2 0 — 2Gr. Latrobe 1 1 1 — 3 First period – 1. Gr. Latrobe, Walker (Ferri, Schall), 12:28. Penalties – No Penalties. Second period – 2. Gr. Latrobe, Walker, 2, (Ferri, Ruffner), 0:39. 3. Hempfield Area, Traczynski (Smiles), 5:31. 4. Hempfield Area, Bruno (Lloyd), 6:27. Penalties – Ruffner, Gr. Latrobe (roughing), 12:36. Third period – 5. Gr. Latrobe, Schall (Ruffner, Ferri), 6:37. Penalties – Saltzgiver, Hempfield Area (cross-check), 1:05; Ruffner, Gr. Latrobe (hooking), 12:36. Power-play opportunities – Hempfield Area (0 of 2); Gr. Latrobe (0 of 1). Shots on goal – Hempfield Area 10-8-6 – 24; Gr. Latrobe 8-16-20 – 44. Goalies – Hempfield Area, Behler (44 shots – 41 saves); Gr. Latrobe, Irons (24-22).
