The Greater Latrobe hockey team did everything it could to beat Meadville Area. But the IceCats couldn’t solve goaltender Sam Coppola, as Meadville Area picked up a 4-1 victory during a PIHL Class AA game played Tuesday at Meadville Area Recreation Complex.
Greater Latrobe fell to 5-6 overall, good for 10 points and fourth place in the Class AA East Division. Franklin Regional (10-1-0-0-1) leads the division with 21 points, while Armstrong (9-1-0-0-2) is second, one back with 20 points. Penn-Trafford (7-2) is third with 14 points, while Hempfield Area (4-6-0-1-0) is one point behind the IceCats in fifth place.
Greater Latrobe lost its second consecutive game. The IceCats, who have lost three of their last four, have been outscored 10-2 in their most recent defeats against unbeaten Thomas Jefferson and in Tuesday’s loss against Meadville Area, second in the West Division. Greater Latrobe beat Indiana Area and Armstrong, one of the top teams in the classification, before a 3-2 loss against two-win Mars Area. The IceCats rebounded with a five-goal win against Indiana Area prior to losses against Thomas Jefferson and Meadville Area.
Greater Latrobe now has an extended break for the holiday, as the IceCats return to action, 7:10 p.m., Monday, Jan. 10 against South Fayette at the Mount Lebanon Ice Center. South Fayette (8-2) is third in the West Division, behind first-place Thomas Jefferson and Meadville Area.
Greater Latrobe peppered Coppola with 38 shots, but the IceCats could only manage one goal behind the Meadville Area goaltender. The IceCats, who owned a 38-26 advantage in shots, had 15 in the first period, 10 in the second and 13 more in the third.
Jacob Hannah had the lone goal for Greater Latrobe, while Fletcher Harvey provided an assist. Vinny Amatucci stopped 22 of 26 shots on goal in defeat.
Michael Mahoney led Meadville Area offensively, figuring in on all four of the Bulldogs’ markers with two goals and two assists. Rocco Tartaglione also scored twice, while Ben Hilson, Philip Pandolph and Jake Friters all added assists for Meadville Area. Coppola stopped 37 of 38 shots faced for the win in goal.
Greater Latrobe solved Coppola for the first goal of the game in the opening period, but the IceCats couldn’t manage anything after that. Hannah scored at 13:35 of the period from Harvey, staking the IceCats to a 1-0 lead.
Then, it was all Meadville Area. The Bulldogs broke it open with a three-goal second period and added one more in the third to finish it off.
Tartaglione tied the game at 2:22 of the second from Pandolph and Mahoney. Mahoney gave Meadville Area a 2-1 lead less than three minutes later from Hilson, and Tartaglione scored his second of the game from Mahoney and Friters at 7:47 of the second. Meadville Area, after trailing 1-0 through one period, scored three goals in 5:25 to take command.
Mahoney finished it off with an even-strength, unassisted insurance marker at 14:45, the only goal of the third period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.