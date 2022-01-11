The Greater Latrobe hockey team couldn’t rediscover its winning ways on Monday night following a long holiday layoff.
The IceCats saw host South Fayette score the game’s first four goals on their way to a 4-1 defeat in a PIHL Class AA matchup at the Mount Lebanon Ice Center.
Greater Latrobe fell to 5-7 overall, good for 10 points and fourth place in the Class AA East Division. Franklin Regional (12-1-0-0-1) leads the division with 25 points, while Armstrong (9-1-0-0-2) is second with 20 points. Penn-Trafford (8-2) is third with 16 points, while Hempfield Area (4-7-0-1-0) is behind the IceCats in fifth place.
Greater Latrobe, which hadn’t played since Dec. 21, lost its third consecutive game. The IceCats, who have lost four of their last five, have been outscored 14-1 in their most recent defeats against unbeaten Thomas Jefferson, Meadville Area and now South Fayette. Greater Latrobe beat Indiana Area and Armstrong, one of the top teams in the classification, before a 3-2 loss against two-win Mars Area. The IceCats rebounded with a five-goal win against Indiana Area prior their recent losing streak.
South Fayette (10-2) is second in the West Division, behind first-place Thomas Jefferson.
Greater Latrobe’s lone goal came on an even-strength tally from Fletcher Harvey at the 14:28 mark of the third period. Louie Amatucci assisted on the goal, which set the final.
South Fayette’s Joey Trinkala set tone early Monday with a pair of power play goals, the first at the 13:29 mark of the opening period and the other just 42 seconds into the second period.
At the 10:35 mark of the second period, Jack Yoos pushed South Fayette’s cushion to 3-0 with an even-strength goal. The team’s fourth score came on a short-handed, empty netter from Dylan Timmins at the 9:12 mark of the third.
Wes Schwarzmaler assisted on each of the Lions’ four goals, while South Fayette goaltender Brandon Timmins stopped 26 of 27 shots.
Greater Latrobe fell short despite holding a 27-22 edge in shots — including 23 over the final two periods — but the Wildcats were also 0 for 5 on power play chances. The IceCats also logged 22 penalty minutes compared to South Fayette’s 12.
GL goalie Vinny Amatucci faced 18 shots and made 15 saves.
The IceCats will look to get back on the winning track when they visit Butler Area at 9:10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Frozen Pond Arena. After that, Greater Latrobe returns home to Kirk S. Nevin Arena for games against Montour (Jan. 17) and rival Hempfield Area (Feb. 3).
