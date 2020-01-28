For the first time all season, the Greater Latrobe hockey team took the ice looking to bounce back from a loss.
If this was their first test of resiliency, the IceCats aced the exam, as they cruised to a 6-1 win against host Franklin Regional at Center Ice Arena in Delmont on Monday.
Greater Latrobe improved to 13-0-1, and its 27 points remains the top mark in the classification. In the process, the IceCats clinched the top spot in the Southeast Division, and subsequently a berth in the Class AA Penguins Cup playoffs.
Conversely, Franklin Regional fell to 9-5-0, dropping its third straight contest. With 18 points, the Panthers’ remain in second place in the Southeast Division.
Greater Latrobe, which shockingly fell, 2-1, in overtime against struggling Hampton last week, showed plenty of offensive punch on Monday.
The biggest reason for the turnaround was the return of junior Alex Walker, who missed the past three games. Walker was absent from the final game before the holiday break due to travel hockey commitments, and he was sidelined for the previous two contests with an injury. Walker, one of five All-Stars for the IceCats, made a triumphant return, as he scored a goal and dished out four assists. His return also boosted the production of lineman Cole Ferri, who scored a pair of goals and added an assist.
“It’s great having Walker back,” Greater Latrobe head coach Josh Werner said. “He’s a great player in all three zones. He sees the ice so well. It was a big boost for our team coming off the loss.”
Although the final outcome was lopsided, the game was tied after the first period despite the IceCats holding a 14-4 advantage in shots.
GL found the net first, as Josh Martino scored near the midway point of the period. However, the Panthers, celebrating Senior Night, received the equalizer on a powe-rplay tally from Chase Williams with 4:50 left in the period.
The game shifted drastically in the second, however, as Greater Latrobe scored three times, including twice with the man advantage. All-Star defenseman Lane Ruffner put the ’Cats back in front on the power-play, as he jumped into a rush into the offensive zone, took a drop pass from Walker, and fired a shot past Panthers’ goalie Gunner Fulton to make it 2-1. After not scoring a goal through his first nine games, Ruffner has tallied in each of the past three outings
Later in the period, the IceCats’ prolific duo connected on consecutive goals. With less than five minutes left in the frame, Walker dished a one-timer to Cole Ferri, who unleashed a shot from the slot for his 20th goal of the year. Less than two minutes later, they combined for a power-play goal, as Walker again passed to Ferri, who this time settled the puck and used a snapshot instead of a one-timer, but with the same success.
“That’s how you can tell the difference between good players and great players. The great players make the guys around them better, and Walker definitely does that,” explained Werner. “He and Ferri work very well together — a playmaker and a goal scorer.”
In the third period, it was Walker and his other linemate, Alex Schall, who combined for a pair of goals.
First, Schall assisted on Walker’s 10th goal of the season, as GL extended the lead to 5-1 less than two minutes into the period. Later in the stanza, they reversed roles, as Walker feathered a beautiful cross-ice pass to Schall, who deposited it into the net to account for the final margin.
While the offense excelled, the defense was equally as impressive for GL, which permitted just 13 shots and blocked several attempts. Additionally, goalie Vinny Amatucci, while not heavily tested, made a few key stops, including a spectacular pad save on a one-timer.
As a result, the IceCats produced a complete team effort, something that has been missing since a 7-0 victory against West Allegheny in early December.
“The message going in was, ‘Let’s just get back to playing the right way, and the way we know how,’” Werner detailed. “We wanted to get back in the win column and get back on track.”
Greater Latrobe’s victory came at the expense of a former coach, however. John Winebrenner, who guided the IceCats to the Penguins Cup Championship in 2013, is in his first season at the helm of Franklin Regional. Current GL assistant coach Josh Singley played under Winebrenner for the IceCats when the program last claimed gold.
Greater Latrobe returns to action Thursday (9 p.m.) in perhaps the most anticipated game of the season in Class AA. The IceCats will travel to the Ice Castle Arena to face Baldwin, which improved to 13-0-0 with a victory on Monday. The Highlanders are the lone undefeated team in Class AA.
The matchup could be a championship preview, and the IceCats are embracing the opportunity.
“If we play the right way, no matter who we’re playing, we’ll give them a game,” Werner stated. “It’s definitely a big one, but all of my guys...they’ve played big ones before. They know what intensity they need to bring, what energy they need to bring, and how they need to play.
“It’ll be a good test to see where we’re at, and we’re looking forward to it.”
