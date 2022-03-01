Greater Latrobe put an exclamation point on its season, closing it out with a 7-2 exhibition victory over West Allegheny.
Even with the game being an exhibition, it still had playoff ramifications for the Ice Cats. With a win over West Allegheny and a loss by Hempfield at Montour, Greater Latrobe would see a post-season berth for the 17th season in a row.
The Ice Cats did their part. Hempfield didn’t as the Spartans rolled to a 5-0 victory over Montour, taking the fourth place in the Class AA East and bumping Greater Latrobe out of the playoff picture.
The Ice Cats were the first to put points on the scoreboard, via a goal by Jacob Hannah, with assists by Reid West and Fletcher Harvey.
At the 9:09 mark, Greater Latrobe would get it with a penalty for having too many players on the ice.
It would set up a scoring opportunity for West Allegheny and it would answer at 10:48 with a power-play goal by Clay Bovalina assisted by Ryan Beck.
It looked like the scored would be knotted at 1-all going into the second period, before West Allegheny’s Kellen Rupnik was called for checking from behind and sent to the penalty box, giving Greater Latrobe the advantage.
Nik Manolakos would make good of the power play and score at 16:36 with an assist by Peyton Meyers to put Greater Latrobe up 2-1 at the close of the first period.
A slow start highlighted the start of the second period.
It would be nearly eight minutes into the period before Greater Latrobe found the back of the net again. This time it was Jd Robinson scoring with an assist by Manolakos and Hannah. It was Robinson’s tenth goal of the season.
Robinson’s goal unleashed the floodgates for the Ice Cats as within three minutes, Harvey scored for Greater Latrobe, assisted by Noah Guidos and Rocco Marino.
The goal put Greater Latrobe up 4-1.
At the 14:48 mark, Marino would score a power-play goal via an interference call against West Allegheny. Marion was assisted by Guidos and Louie Amatucci.
Less than a minute later, Dyan Morris scored his second goal of the season with an assist by Myers to put Greater Latrobe up 6-1 to close out the second period.
West Allegheny would waste no time getting a goal at :34 into the third period. The goal was an unassisted one by Alex Jak.
Myers would score his eighth goal of the season on assists by Harvey and Guidos to extend Greater Latrobe’s score back to 7-2 at the 11:02 into the period and seal the victory for the Ice Cats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.