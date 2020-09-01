Indiana Area edged out the Derry Area girls’ tennis team, 3-2, during the Lady Trojans’ season-opener at home on Monday.
Leah Perry and Tara Perry captured first and second singles for the Lady Trojans, but Indiana Area battled back with a win at No. 3 singles and a doubles sweep for the match victory.
Leah Perry, the Lady Trojans’ senior co-captain, fell in the first game, 4-6, but rallied for a 6-4 victory and a 12-10 third-set tiebreaker against Mackenzie McGee. Perry trailed 4-9 in the tiebreaker and fought back to take a 10-9 lead before scoring an eventual 12-10 win.
“It was a shame that someone had to be on the other end of this one, as McGee played an incredible match,” Derry Area coach Tom Perry said. “Leah showed incredible mental toughness to come back from being so far down. The mental game of tennis is so very important, and she exhibited the value of that today. She preserved, fought, and came out on top, and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Tara Perry, the Lady Trojans’ other senior co-captain, and Leah Perry’s twin sister, picked up Derry Area’s other victory with a 6-4, 6-4 win against Maggie Medvetz at second singles.
“Tara made some great adjustments throughout her match, she hit her spots on the court and showed great precision,” Perry said.
Anna Buterbaugh defeated Elizabeth Kott, 6-3, 6-0 at third singles, and Indiana Area swept the doubles matches for the win. Kate Kuzneski and Katerina Medvetz defeated Derry Area’s Allison Johnston and Emily Main, 6-2, 7-5, while Shagufta Hague and Jenna Conrad scored the other doubles win for Indiana Area with a 6-2, 6-2 victory against Kelly Burd and Danielle Dominick.
“We have a very young team this year,” Perry said. “Four out of seven starters are seeing varsity action for the first time in their young tennis careers, and I couldn’t be more proud of Elizabeth Kott, Emily Main, Kelly Burd and Danielle Dominick. Dominick showed great hustle, and as a freshman, will be a force to be reckoned with for years to come.”
Derry Area will host South Park, 3:30 p.m. today.
INDIANA AREA 3,
DERRY AREA 2
SINGLES – Leah Perry (DA) d. Mackenzie McGee, 4-6, 6-4 (12-10); Tara Perry (DA) d. Maggie Medvetz, 6-4, 6-4; Anna Buterbaugh (IA) d. Elizabeth Kott, 6-3, 6-0.
DOUBLES – Kate Kuzneski-Katerina Medvetz (IA) d. Allison Johnston-Emily Main, 6-2, 7-5; Shagufta Hague-Jenna Conrad (IA) d. Kelly Burd-Danielle Dominick, 6-2, 6-2.
