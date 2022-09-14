20220914-DAHuss.jpg

Derry Area's Jane Huss became only the third runner in Derry Area cross-country history to finish in under 20 minutes. She finished with a 19:59 Tuesday. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Both Derry Area cross-country teams held their own against big schools Hempfield Area and Greater Latrobe Tuesday at Derry Stadium.

The story of the day belonged to sophomore Jane Huss, who became only the third runner in Derry Area cross-country history to finish in under 20 minutes, the last one happening 11 years ago by 2012 graduate and Duquesne standout Hannah Scipio.

