Both Derry Area cross-country teams held their own against big schools Hempfield Area and Greater Latrobe Tuesday at Derry Stadium.
The story of the day belonged to sophomore Jane Huss, who became only the third runner in Derry Area cross-country history to finish in under 20 minutes, the last one happening 11 years ago by 2012 graduate and Duquesne standout Hannah Scipio.
With Huss’ time of 19:59, she not only broke the 20-minute barrier, but she also broke her own home course record in the process.
“Jane continues to learn how to race and push herself,” said head coach Greg Rager. “That PR should give her confidence moving forward further into the section.”
Her record-setting pace was contagious as all of the Lady Trojans’ top-seven girls set their own personal bests. Tessa Hayes (22:36), Ella Kubiak (22:42), and Gianna Gruska (22:50) all took over a minute off their lifetime bests, and Rain Loucks (23:31) took over two minutes off hers, which was set just three days ago.
“Being that both Hempfield and Latrobe’s girls are AAA, I was happy they were able to score against them,” said Rager. “We have some AA competition coming up, and I’m excited to see how both teams do.”
To round out the top-seven girls, senior Ashley Baker finished at 24:46 and Sophia Doherty at 26:05.
On the boys’ side, against two of the WPIAL powerhouses, Derry’s top-four boys all set personal bests: Logan Corbett (19:42), Seth Swisher (20:22), Patrick Peterman (20:59), and Sawyer Newhouse (23:35).
“I was very proud of how both teams competed today against two larger teams,” admitted Rager. “Our teams are really starting to compete and focus on their position in races, not just run which is something we talk about everyday.
“There is no doubt in my mind that we can still run much faster,” said Rager. “They just keep learning every race.”
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
