Jane Huss and Jake Watson led the Derry Area boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams to a big victory against River Valley during an exhibition, which was contested on Thursday at Derry Area.
The Derry Area boys and girls are both 1-0 overall following the victory against River Valley, the newly-formed district, which is a combination of Blairsville and Saltsburg. The Derry Area boys picked up a 15-50 victory, while the Lady Trojans scored a 17-44 win.
Huss, a freshman, established a new Derry Area home course record with a 21:34 and a first-place finish. Watson, a senior, also placed first on the boys’ side with a 20:27.
Freshman Mikah Horwat placed second on the girls’ side with a 23:47, while classmate Gianna Gruska took third at 24:45. Freshman Auxanna Buchko took fifth overall (25:32), junior Ashley Baker placed one spot back (25:49), while senior Emma Huber also took eighth with a 26:11. Sophomore Charity Peterman came in ninth with a 26:18, as Derry Area claimed seven of the top 10 spots. Senior Nicole Enos came in 11th (26:30), sophomore Mikaela Shine took 12th (27:15) and classmate Tessa Hayes placed 13th in 27:19.
Senior Morgan Sobota followed Watson on the boys’ end, in third place with a 21:24, while senior Blake Cecchini came in fourth at 21:48. Freshman Logan Corbett came in fifth (23:26), while Seth Swisher took sixth, also in 23:26, as the Trojans took five of the top six spots on the boys end.
