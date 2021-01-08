Because of the pandemic, Dalton Hunter knows that this season — his junior year at Mercyhurst University in Erie — isn’t going to be like any other.
But for the former two-year hockey standout at Greater Latrobe High School, where he played on a state championship team, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
“I just want to give it my all and have fun, really,” Hunter remarked. “I’m just going to take it day by day.”
After his days at Greater Latrobe, as a member of the team from 2012-14, and then playing three years of Junior hockey with the Johnstown Tomahawks of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), Hunter is currently starring at Mercyhurst.
And following a season (2019-20) in which he led the Lakers in assists (13) and tied for the team high in points (20) and power-play goals (five), Hunter, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound forward, was voted assistant captain by his teammates for 2020-21.
“That’s one thing I’m really excited for and take a lot of pride in,” Hunter expressed. “I just try to bring energy and work ethic everyday, no matter what’s going on.”
Right now, after the start of the season was delayed and then Mercyhurst had to quarantine for 10 days because two players tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Lakers are 1-2-1-1 in the NCAA Division I Atlantic Hockey Association (2-5-1 overall). In seven games, Hunter has two assists.
His first year at Mercyhurst, Hunter had a team-best 11 goals, 24 points and a plus-minus rating of eight, and was named AHA Rookie of the Week twice. Last season, he was also selected AHA Player of the Month in October after scoring nine goals.
“My freshman year, we had some really good upperclassmen,” Hunter noted. “Two of them are playing in the American Hockey League, which is one step below the NHL.
“They kind of showed me the way of college hockey, the speed of the game and what it takes every day to be successful at the next level. I credit some of my success to those upperclassmen.
“They taught me a lot, for sure. I cherish that the most.
“Last year, we didn’t really do well at all,” he continued. “We lost a lot of those upperclassmen from the year before.
“It’s not like we were that bad. We just couldn’t find a way to win games.
“A lot of the games were close. For whatever reason, we couldn’t find a way to close them out.
“We’ve turned the page this year. We’re trying to start off strong.”
That’s exactly what Hunter did at Greater Latrobe. As a freshman, he was an integral part of the IceCats’ fourth PIHL Penguins Cup and Class AA Pennsylvania Cup state championship team in 2013.
“High school was pretty fun for me, playing with a lot of close friends and especially when the games had a lot of fans,” Hunter recalled.
“The most memorable games for me were definitely the Penguins Cup and state championship. It just seemed like our whole season was on the line. Those kind of games are hard to come by, for sure.
“There was a lot of emotion in those games. It’s kind of hard to mimic that feeling in games today.”
John Winebrenner remembers Hunter as a player who had it all. Winebrenner was Greater Latrobe’s head coach for only two seasons (2012-14), but both were when Hunter was there.
“Dalton is a player who was easy to coach,” Winebrenner stated. “He understands the game very well and plays with a high intensity.
“As a freshman on the Penguins Cup and Pennsylvania state championship team, he led by example. His teammates looked up to him and respected him.
“He responds with motivation and intensity on the ice. Dalton always works very hard every time he’s given an opportunity to play at a higher level and pursue his dreams.”
Hunter then played Junior hockey for two years, graduating from Greater Latrobe in 2016. He was taken No. 9 overall in the first round of the NAHL draft by the Johnstown Tomahawks, where he — at the time — was the club’s all-time leader in games played.
“The biggest memory I have there were the big crowds we had back then, when the (Cambria County) War Memorial was packed,” Hunter remembered. “It was a great experience.
“That’s a cool place, for sure. It’s one of the best places I’ve played in.”
Next was his “age-out” year with the Dubuque (Iowa) Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League. The USHL is the top Junior hockey league in the country.
“The speed of the game at that level was one of the fastest in the world for Junior leagues,” Hunter indicated. “That was definitely a good experience, too.
“There are a lot of good players to come out of Dubuque. Several kids who I played with were drafted by the NHL.”
After that, it was on to Mercyhurst. Now, he just wants to get in as much of his junior season as possible.
“Times are a little tough with everything that’s going on. Mostly, I just want to have fun and take it game by game and practice by practice, and make sure the guys in the room are good, even if we might be having a bad day, and try to be as successful as we can on and off the ice and in the classroom.
“We had a couple setbacks as a group,” he said, referring to the stoppage from the team’s COVID cases. “But we’ve tried to keep it as normal as we can.
“There are not a lot of people here at school. It’s a little weird, for sure.
“We’re not really sure what’s going to happen in the future. We’re just focused on taking it day by day,” Hunter concluded.
Josh Werner, the current coach at Greater Latrobe, is certainly familiar with Hunter’s success.
“From what I know about Dalton, he is someone who represents the organization and our goals,” Werner said.
“The road he went down to get to Mercyhurst was not easy. To have the opportunity to earn a great education and play high-level hockey is the goal of our players.”
