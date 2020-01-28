A huge third quarter — 34 points — allowed visiting Ligonier Valley to erase a one-point halftime deficit for an 81-70 victory over Allegany (Md.) on Monday.
With the win, the Rams — for now — take over the No. 1 spot in the District 6 Class AAA rankings. They’ve already secured first place in the Heritage Conference South Division and will host a crossover semifinal-round playoff game Monday against the North runner-up, which will be either Purchase Line or Penns Manor Area.
Ligonier Valley trailed at halftime, 36-35, but erupted for 34 points in the third quarter with 20 of those from sophomore Matthew Marinchak, who had a team-high 27.
Three other players were in double figures in scoring for the Rams, including Kyle Silk (17 points), Michael Marinchak (16) and Jaxon Ludwig (12). Isaac Neidbalson added six.
LV (17-2 overall) returns to conference play Wednesday (7 p.m.) at Saltsburg. The Rams then host United on Friday (7:15 p.m.) prior to opening the conference playoffs Monday (7 p.m.).
The Rams are unbeaten in the Heritage at 11-0. They’ve also reached the conference championship game the past three years, winning twice.
