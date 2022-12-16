If one knows how to stay warm while hunting, one will be able to hunt longer, and more comfortably, and increase one’s chance of filling one’s animal tag. Hunting experts from all over have their favorite tips and tricks for how to stay warm hunting on a cold exposed hillside or sitting still in a tree stand. One will be able to use the following knowledge to master cold weather temperatures.

If one can keep dry as possible one will be much warmer in the field. One’s body heat diminishes in several ways. One way to lose heat is by subjecting unprotected surfaces of one’s body to cold surfaces. Heat loss also happens through contact with something cold – cold water or cold air – because one’s stored heat gets conducted away from one’s body.

