If one knows how to stay warm while hunting, one will be able to hunt longer, and more comfortably, and increase one’s chance of filling one’s animal tag. Hunting experts from all over have their favorite tips and tricks for how to stay warm hunting on a cold exposed hillside or sitting still in a tree stand. One will be able to use the following knowledge to master cold weather temperatures.
If one can keep dry as possible one will be much warmer in the field. One’s body heat diminishes in several ways. One way to lose heat is by subjecting unprotected surfaces of one’s body to cold surfaces. Heat loss also happens through contact with something cold – cold water or cold air – because one’s stored heat gets conducted away from one’s body.
Heat loss happens faster when exposed to cold water than cold air because its thermal conductivity is 24 times greater than that of air. This is why wearing wet clothes (or falling into cold water) can lead to hypothermia quicker than just being out in a cold breeze.
Additionally, being exposed to cold winds can zap one’s body heat. If one is familiar with the common term, “wind chill,” it’s because it’s a real factor in how cold we feel in windy conditions. Wind blowing against exposed skin will blow away the thin layer of warm air at the surface of one’s skin, making us colder.
Our first line of defense in staying warm when hunting is to stay dry. Here are the best ways to do that:
1.)Plan to sit on very dry material or in one’s treestand to prevent one from getting chilled. During intense exercise, the body can lose up to 85% of its heat through sweating. Dress lighter when starting to hunt. Plan to add layers of clothes when one gets to one’s stopping point.
2.) Don’t wear cotton. Cotton does kill. When getting wet, it stops insulating one’s body because the fabric’s air pocket fills up with water. When one’s hiking, one sweats, and any cotton clothing next to one’s skin will absorb one’s sweat like a sponge.
3.) Maintain the layering philosophy. Start with a good base layer. – Merino wool is the top choice here. A quality layer next to one’s skin will allow sweat to wick away from one’s body. A mid-layer is what will do the most for retaining one’s body heat but still allow for some moisture-wicking. Fleece is a top choice, with many opting for a layer with a hood. The outer shell serves as a barrier to prevent outside moisture (and wind) from coming in, but it also prevents perspiration from getting out, so plan on using one’s outer shell when one’s sitting still and less when one is actively hiking.
At one time scientists believed one could lose as much as 80% of their body heat on top of their heads. Now it’s claimed to be a myth. “Even Mom always said to wear a hat in the cold because we lose 80% of our body heat through our head. True or false?
According to WebMD, “The head only represents about 10% of the body’s total surface area. So, if the head were to lose even 75% of the body heat, it would have to lose about 40 times as much heat per square inch as every other part of one’s body. That’s unlikely – which has been borne out by tests of college students.
“The real lesson we lose heat through our head is because most of the time when we’re outside in the cold, we’re clothed,” said Richard Ingebretsen, M.D., Ph.D., an adjunct instructor in the department of internal medicine at the University of Utah School of Medicine. “If one doesn’t have a hat on, one loses heat through one’s head, just as one would through one’s leg’s if one was wearing shorts. There’s no such thing as ‘cold’ when one is talking about the body. There’s always heat – it’s just a matter of keeping it in.
