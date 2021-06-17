LATROBE SPEEDWAY — The Pa. Thunder on The Dirt Vintage Modified Series returned to Latrobe with Hank Coles of North Huntingdon Township taking the win. Cole was followed by Matt Hildebrand, Tom Warburton, Steve Longo and Fred Hildebrand. Jeff Manners of Cherry Tree took home Sportsman honors for the Vintage Modifieds.
Dan Angelicchio and his brother, Chris, continued with the Nostalgia theme with a number swap in the Crate Late Models. The usual No. 14 did not appear on the sides but rather a red No. 4. Dan and Chris honored their dad, Denny, with a throwback of a car Denny campaigned at Latrobe Speedway. Angelicchio tracked down race-long leader Troy Shields for a convincing and emotional win. Following Shields in third was Jeff Ferguson, Michael Duritsky and Michael Ott in fifth.
In the Four Cylinders, Paul Koffler III survived a long night which saw three and sometimes four-wide racing come close to the time limit of 30 minutes. Koffler secured the win and Brian Noel was second, while Jeff Vasos and David Needham followed.
In the Pure Stock feature, which was a bounty race, Chris Hickock invaded Latrobe Speedway and was perfect all night. Hickock left Latrobe Speedway with the winner’s share of the purse and a cool $250 in bounty money. Second, went to Justin Ruff, Steven Hazlett was third, Bill Schramm was fourth and Brandon Doland rounded out the top five.
Saturday, Latrobe Speedway will kick off round one of the Hot Summer Night Series featuring the Crate Late Models, E-Mods, Pro Stocks, Pure Stocks and Four Cylinders.
The series will consist of five rounds (June 19, July 3, July 24, Aug. 14 and Sept. 18). The top five drivers in each division will collect bonus money. Drivers must compete in four of the five races to qualify for the bonus money.
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY — Angie Kimberly and Harold Myers led the Street Stock field to green. Third-place starting Rick Meehleib wasted no time making his way to the front of the field with Mel Wilt in tow. The 2021 undefeated winner Casey Fleegle started in eighth and charged to the front. Meehleib did not surrender the top spot without a fight, but it was once again Casey Fleegle returning to victory lane. Meehleib finished second, and Wilt ended up third.
The Pro Stocks returned to racing action and Dale Kimberly took the lead from the pole. Close racing and slight contact with the No. 50 of Jeff Giles sent Kimberly hard into the outside backstretch wall resulting in a fiery crash. Fortunately, Kimberly was OK. Giles paced the field when two-time winner Will Hemminger collected his third consecutive win. Chris Brink was second, followed by Giles.
The Modified Division has had four winners and an extremely competitive field. Cindy Shaulis took the early lead from the front-row starting position, but Jason Busch made the pass for the top spot. After a caution, Doug Glessner wasted no time taking over the lead and never looked back, claiming his second win of the season. Defending champion Anthony Aiello finished second, followed by Tom Golik.
The Late Models were led to the green for their 40-lap feature by Jeremy Shaffer and Owen Houpt. Multiple restarts with several cars sustaining race-ending damages slowed the pace. When the dust settled, Bryan Shipp took the checkered for his first win in several seasons. Shipp makes the sixth winner in six starts in the 2021 season. Shaffer finished second, with Barry Awtey third.
The Chargers rounded out of the weekly division racing show with an emotional victory lane as a fan favorite Steve Singo, celebrated in victory lane in memory of his late stepson Tanner Friedline. Singo’s car carries a tribute paint scheme to honor Friedline. Finishing second was rookie Evan Nibert and third went to last week’s winner Kyle Burkholder.
The six-cylinder enduro was red-flagged by a terrifying accident when Josh Dunmyer made contact into the outside turn one wall after a three-wide racing incident. Dunmyer was evaluated and later walked away. The race resumed with Kyle Beckett picking the win and James Gottschalk Jr. finishing second and Jim Gibson third.
On June 19, the speedway will host the Super Cup Stock Series for a 75-lap feature event, the second half of the Keystone Cup 150, and part one will take place Friday at UMI Motorsports Park, the former Clearfield Speedway. A five-division weekly program will also be a feature-only action.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY — On Friday, the E-Mods will join the 4-Cylinders for a special event, and the Pa. Vintage Modifieds, along with the RUSH Late Models and RUSH Stocks cars, will also share the card.
The E- Mod feature will be a 20-lap event paying $1,000 to win. Several local tracks have been running the events in recent years as the once-popular class makes a comeback locally. Rich Michael, Mike Altobelli Jr. and Dan Davies are three of the more recent winners at the DHS.
The Four Cylinders will also be in the spotlight with a 20-lap, $700 to win event. The Four Cylinders have not had a repeat winner this season.
The Pa. Thunder on the Dirt Vintage Modified Series makes its first of two visits this season. Their return also brings back the Jim St. John Memorial. Jim was a former racer in the club with a long history of racing in the region. There are two classes, Modifieds and Sportsman, that compete together. Hank Coles and Les Myers are the hot shoes in the Modifieds, while Jeff Manners and Paul St. John (son of Jim) will be duking it out with many others for the Sportsman honors.
Other classes on hand will be the RUSH Late Models and RUSH Stock Cars. Friday will be the final tune-up before the Inaugural Jim Burns Tribute/James & Dave Burns Memorial on July 2, which will pay $3,000 to win.
Pit Gates will open at 5 p.m., and grandstands an hour later. Hot Laps are at 7 p.m. and racing begins at 7:30 p.m.
(D.J. Johnson can be reached by email at dj1360rpm@aol.com and on Twitter @DJJohnsonPIT)
