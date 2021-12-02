The St. Vincent College men’s basketball team was unable to recover from a sluggish first half on Wednesday night, falling 100-64 to a sharp-shooting Chatham University squad in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup in the Robert S. Carey Student Center.
The visiting Cougars (7-0, 2-0 PAC) connected on 19 three-pointers and shot 51% from the field for the game, and jumped out to a big halftime lead after limiting the Bearcats (1-6, 0-2 PAC) to just six first-half field goals.
SVC recovered to score 44 points and shoot 52% (17-for-33) from the field over the final 20 minutes, but the halftime deficit was too large to overcome.
Nelson Etuk recorded a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double to pace SVC, while he was joined in double figures by teammate Osyon Jones, who added 11 points on a 4-for-5 showing from the field. Diego Martinez scored a season-high eight points off the bench, while also leading his team with two blocked shots.
The Bearcats outscored the Cougars 36-22 in the paint and shot 70% from the foul line (14 of 20), but were hamstrung by 17 turnovers that led directly to 23 Chatham points.
Malik Potter topped the Cougars with 17 points, while teammate Simon Boyer scored 16 points and grabbed a team-best nine rebounds. Four different players scored in double figures for Chatham, which saw 19 of its 30 field goals come from behind the three-point arc.
St. Vincent will conclude its three-game homestand at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, when it hosts PAC foe Washington & Jefferson.
