The Derry Area boys’ basketball team used a big third quarter and another hot shooting night Monday to cruise past visiting Apollo-Ridge, 68-35, in exhibition play.
The Trojans, who improved to 5-12 overall, have won two of their past three games.
Against Apollo-Ridge, Derry Area shrugged off a slow start — it led 11-10 after the first quarter — to take a 27-20 lead into halftime.
The Trojans took control to start the second half, outscoring Apollo-Ridge 27-7 in the third quarter for a 54-27 cushion at the end of the frame.
Derry Area held a 41-15 scoring edge after intermission.
Tyson Webb and Gabe Carbonara shared game-high scoring efforts for Derry Area, tallying 17 points apiece. Webb added 10 steals, eight rebounds and five assists, while Carbonara collected eight rebounds and scored 11 of his points in the opening half.
Nate Papuga added 15 points for the Trojans, including 10 in the second half. He also hit four three-pointers, while Webb buried three treys and five other Derry Area players made one apiece.
In all, the Trojans buried 12 three-pointers on Monday, which continues a recent trend of long-range success. The team has hit 32 treys in its past three games, which includes 10 each against Mount Pleasant Area and Deer Lakes last week.
Apollo Ridge (4-16 overall), which was dropped six straight and 14 of its last 15, got 10 points from Gage Johnston.
Derry Area resumes section play at 7:30 p.m. today when it visits Burrell, which sits in second place in the section.
———
APOLLO-RIDGE (35) Schrock 0-0-0; Johnston 4-1-10; Z. Clawson 0-0-0; Mull 2-3-8; Fryer 0-0-0; N. Clawson 0-0-0; McCall 2-3-7; Burkholder 1-1-3; Schrock 1-1-3; Curci 2-0-4. Totals, 12-9(18)—35 DERRY AREA (68)
Webb 6-2-17; Angus 2-0-5; Watson 1-0-3; Wasnick 0-0-0; Tabita 0-0-0; Frye 1-3-6; Ward 0-0-0; Carbonara 7-2-17; Beighley 1-0-3; Papuga 4-3-15; Bush 1-0-2. Totals, 23-10(15)—68 Score by Quarters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.