Hot shooting lifts Rams to win

Another game, another big shooting performance for the Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team.
A night after hitting a dozen three-pointers at Mount Pleasant Area, the Rams hit 10 more treys on Tuesday to spark another road win — this one a 70-48 victory over Valley in WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 action.
And it marked the second straight game a Ligonier Valley player connected on six three-pointers. Dylan Rhoades pulled the feat Monday, while Jaicob Hollick did the same against Tuesday on his way to a team-best 20 points.
Matthew Marinchak added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Rams, who improved to 6-3 in the section and 10-9 overall. The win was Ligonier Valley’s third in its past four games.
Haden Sierocky also scored in double figures for the Rams, finishing with 13 points.
Ligonier Valley built a 17-11 lead after one quarter and didn’t let up from there. It outscored Valley 18-12 in the second quarter to take a 12-point advantage, 35-23, at halftime.
The Rams held a 41-25 scoring edge in the second half, including a 19-9 run that spanned the third quarter to extend the lead.
BJ Harvey tallied a game-high 21 points for Valley (1-9 section, 1-18 overall).
Ligonier Valley continues section play at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts Steel Valley.
———
LIGONIER VALLEY (70) Sierocky 6-1-13; Marinchak 6-4-17; Rhoades 1-0-3; Hollick 7-0-20; Grzywinski 3-0-6; Pleskovitch 0-1-1; Kindisko 1-0-2; Tunstall 1-0-2; Jablunovsky 1-0-3; Bruglar 1-0-3. Totals, 27-6(9)—70. VALLEY (48)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.